Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds SmileDirectClub Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds those who purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub, Inc. Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with SmileDirectClub's September 2019 initial public offering ("IPO") of the important lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SmileDirectClub investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the SmileDirectClub class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to SmileDirectClub's customers and monitored their progress; (2) SmileDirectClub's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) SmileDirectClub was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of SmileDirectClub's treatment was overstated; (5) SmileDirectClub had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about SmileDirectClub's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1679.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-reminds-smiledirectclub-inc-investors-of-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-300934274.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Stops Selling Baby Clothes From Chinese Firm
DJ
04:11pMODEL N : Maximize Your Channels True Top Line at the ECIA Executive Conference 2019
PU
04:11pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Is Prepared for the Impending Weather
PU
04:11pINVESCO LTD. : Announces September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
04:11pGOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. : Announces $130.4 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter
PR
04:11pGOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 6th
BU
04:09pCYRUSONE : Receives Second Investment Grade Credit Rating and Becomes Investment Grade Index Eligible
BU
04:08pCUE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group