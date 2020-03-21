Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Investors of Filing of Securities Class Action – TUFN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) shareholders pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”) of the recently filed securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tufin investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Tufin class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1801.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to North America; (2) Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America; (3) as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1801.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited - AOSL
PR
12:01pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : Announces Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities in the Americas
BU
12:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Investors of Filing of Securities Class Action – TUFN
GL
12:00pBUSINESS FALLOUT : Best Buy goes curbside; Target raises pay
AQ
11:48aShame on you, Britain tells coronavirus panic-buyers
RE
11:44aAMAZON COM : raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
11:31aKROGER : Family of Companies Announces Appreciation Bonus for Associates and Expands 14-Day COVID-19 Emergency Leave Guidelines
PR
11:11a(VFC) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of V.F. Corporation; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
GL
11:01aOECD SECRETARY-GENERAL : coronavirus “war” demands joint action
PU
11:01aCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER : United Steelworkers Ratify New Labor Agreement at Cooper Tire Findlay
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group