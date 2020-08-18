Log in
ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Mesoblast Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – MESO

08/18/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) resulting from allegations that Mesoblast may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing materials for the August 13, 2020 meeting of the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, at which the FDA will review and discuss Mesoblast's marketing application for Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease in pediatric patients. The FDA briefing documents stated that it is "unclear" whether the study results supporting Mesoblast's application are "relevant" to the proposed indication for use.

On this news, Mesoblast's stock price fell $6.09 per share, or 34.96%, to close at $11.33 per share on August 11, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Mesoblast shareholders. If you purchased securities of Mesoblast please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1923.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
