ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Applied Therapeutics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – APLT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) resulting from allegations that Applied Therapeutics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's ACTION-Kids study evaluating the Company's AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia. The FDA cited the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that every participant in the study has access to the drug's benefits.

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 12%, to close at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Applied Therapeutics’ investors. If you purchased shares of Applied Therapeutics, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1928.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

