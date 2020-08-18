Log in
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against STAAR Surgical Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – STAA

08/18/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) resulting from allegations that STAAR may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 11, 2020, the investment analyst J Capital issued a report on STAAR entitled "STARR Surgical, Less Than Meets the Eye." The J Capital report alleged that the Company overstated its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 mln), “meaning all of the Company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake.” The J Capital report – based on over 75 interviews with former employees, site visits to China and Switzerland, and extensive review of public documents – concludes STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide “phantom” revenue. In particular, the report found that Aier Eye Hospital’s financial statements indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as STAAR reports.

On this news, STAAR’s stock price fell $3.17 per share, or 6%, to close at $48.25 per share on August 11, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by STAAR’s investors. If you purchased shares of STAAR, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1924.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
