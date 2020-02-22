Log in
ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AOSL

02/22/2020 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) resulting from allegations that Alpha and Omega may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, AOS issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020.  In its press release, the Company also disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’)” and that “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . .  Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.” 

On this news, Alpha and Omega’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Alpha and Omega investors. If you purchased shares of Alpha and Omega please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1786.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
