Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited – AOSL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) resulting from allegations that Alpha and Omega may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2020, post-market, AOS issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. In its press release, the Company also disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice, “recently commenced an investigation into the Company’s compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’),” and that, “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.” 

On this news, Alpha and Omega’s stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Alpha and Omega investors. If you purchased shares of Alpha and Omega please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1786.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pMARITIME DELIVERS ROBUST ECONOMICS FOR UPDATED HAMMERDOWN PROJECT RESOURCE : After-Tax NPV5% of $111.3M, IRR 50.5% and 1.5 Year Payback
NE
12:01pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – APC, OXY
BU
11:31aESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Updates Timing of the 2020 Citigroup Global Property CEO Conference
BU
11:05aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Lazio takes Serie A lead with Juve left idle due to virus
AQ
11:01aROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited – AOSL
GL
10:05aMetalo Manufacturing Inc. Files December 31, 2019 Quarterly Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR
NE
10:05aADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:01aHuobi Launches Its Own Blockchain In Public Beta
PR
10:01aDEADLINE ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH OVER $100K IN LOSSES OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST TIVITY HEALTH, INC.  (TVTY) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : January 19, 2018
GL
09:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :clarification on the cessation of group chief financial officer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ENTRY INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE..
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
4THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : Health Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
5SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group