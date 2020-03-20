Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Southwest Airlines Co. Investors of Important April 20th Deadline in Securities Class Action – LUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) between February 7, 2017 and June 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Southwest investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Southwest class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1766.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest’s operations were non-compliant with government maintenance and safety regulations; (2) the foregoing issues were exacerbated by Southwest’s undue influence over FAA officials and, consequently, lax regulatory oversight of the Company’s operations; (3) all of the foregoing significantly increased the safety risks to passengers traveling on Southwest flights and heightened governmental scrutiny into the Company; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1766.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pINNOVATE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Full Year 2019 Financial Results And Strategic And Operational Updates
PU
05:51pNew KHN Reporting Reveals Half of Nation's Counties Lack Intensive Care Beds As COVID-19 Cases Rapidly Increase
GL
05:50pT ROWE PRICE : Foundation Grants Half A Million Dollars To Support Communities Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
05:45pTOWN SPORTS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:42pOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:42pYEXT : Registration Statement
PU
05:42p3/20 UPDATE : Verizon is prepared to serve customers during COVID-19 crisis
PU
05:42pDBV TECHNOLOGIES : Annual and transition report of foreign private issuers
PU
05:42pAdvert for Office Machines
PU
05:42pASCOPIAVE S P A : Notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and filing of the Reports of the Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
4TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France
5CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group