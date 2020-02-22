ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues Investigating Securities Claims Against Celanese Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CE
02/22/2020 | 03:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) resulting from allegations that Celanese may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On January 30, 2020, post-market, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Scott Richardson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, explained this discrepancy was in part related to a $89 million reserve being booked by the company related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.
On this news, Celanese’s stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.
