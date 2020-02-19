ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Allakos Inc. – ALLK
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) resulting from allegations that Allakos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On December 18, 2019, Seligman Investments (“Seligman”) published a report describing Allakos as “A Suspect Biotech with a Phase 2 Farce, Incredulous Trial Investigators, and Warning Signs of Potential Fraud.” The Seligman report included 22 warning signs and issues, including Allakos: having “buried the results for the two AK001 studies it conducted, but our research indicates a debacle[;]” having “a checkered history of conducting small, low-credibility trials, marked by . . . discrepancies, omissions, cherry-picking, and other red flags[;]” and engaging in “[f]lagrant nepotism in key clinical roles[.]”
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $13.25, or nearly 10%, to close at $119.28 per share on December 18, 2019, injuring investors.
