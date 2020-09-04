Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Portland General Electric Company – POR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) resulting from allegations that Portland General Electric may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 24, 2020, after the market closed, Portland General Electric announced that it had incurred losses of $127 million as of August 24, 2020 due to certain “energy trades during 2020, with increasing volume accumulating late in the second quarter and into the third quarter, resulting in significant exposure to the Company.” In addition, Portland General Electric announced that it had formed a Special Committee “to review the energy trading that led to the losses and the Company's procedures and controls related to the trading.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.80, or 11%, over the next two trading days to close at $37.16 on August 26, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Portland General Electric’s investors. If you purchased shares of Portland General Electric, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1938.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pMARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Third and Final Closing of Private Placement
AQ
05:55pGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : to reopen casinos in Ontario and New Brunswick Sept. 28
AQ
05:50pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA : MINUTES OF GENERAL MEETING OF 27.06.2020 AND OF 31.07.2020 – EXPLANATORY NOTES
PU
05:50pEASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : Appoints new chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and announces new products
PU
05:48pFirst Trust Cross-Lists Two Additional UCITS ETFs in Mexico
BU
05:48pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:47pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:46pRESEARCH REPORT : Mini Data Center Market (2020-2024) | Increase in Demand Among SMEs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:43pMICROSOFT : Pentagon Affirms Microsoft Award of JEDI Cloud Computing Contract -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. stocks sink again; Dow loses more than 300 points
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group