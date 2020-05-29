Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. – CVGI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:18am EDT

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) resulting from allegations that Commercial Vehicle Group may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, Commercial Vehicle Group issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Commercial Vehicle Group’s Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.

On this news, Commercial Vehicle Group’s share price fell $0.96 per share, or over 38%, over the next two trading days to close at $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Commercial Vehicle Group investors. If you purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle Group please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1818.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aCARREFOUR : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 29, 2020
BU
11:46aUnified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need for Integrated UEM Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:46aEURONEXT LONDON CLOSURE : Proposed Cancellation of Getlink Secondary Listing on the London Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority
BU
11:46aONXEO : Announces That the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 Has Approved All Ordinary Resolutions
BU
11:46aAPI : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
PR
11:46aCARREFOUR : Dividend for Financial Year 2019
BU
11:45aPOZAVAROVALNICA SAVA D D : Life insurer NLB Vita d.d. becomes part of the Sava Insurance Group
PU
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 29 May 2020
AQ
11:45aCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : IIROC Trading Halt - CHV
AQ
11:45aWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : London stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : reports $1.3B fourth-quarter loss, hits reset on strategic focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group