Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds United States Oil Fund, LP Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – USO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEArca: USO) between March 19, 2020 and April 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for USO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the USO class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1865.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint alleges that defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, unbeknownst to investors, extraordinary market conditions in early 2020 made USO’s purported investment objective and strategy unfeasible. Rather than disclose the known impacts and risks to the fund, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020. Ultimately, the fund suffered billions of dollars in losses and was forced to abandon its investment strategy. It was not until late April and May 2020, that defendants acknowledged the extreme threats and adverse impacts that the fund had been experiencing at the time of the March offering, but which they failed to disclose to investors. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 18, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1865.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:30pCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Changes to Compensation Policy and Indemnification and Exemption Letters Included on Agenda of July 27, 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting and Postponment of Annual Shareholder Meeting to August 12, 2020
PR
01:16pRETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
01:06pA O SMITH : in Milwaukee Named a 2020 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
PU
12:48pATLANTIA : Italian State lender could buy Autostrade's stake in IPO - source
RE
12:48pDATAMETREX AI : Chairman Announces Private Share Sale to Position Sophisticated High Net Worth Investor
AQ
12:37pHSBC Defends Cooperation With U.S. Prosecutors, Denies Setting Trap for Huawei
DJ
12:30pModerna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
RE
12:22pModerna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
RE
12:22pWALT DISNEY : As the NBA Restarts, Fewer Reporters Get Sent to Cover It
DJ
12:21pSANDY SPRING BANCORP : Bank Operations Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TUI AG : TUI : cancels all holidays to mainland Spain to Aug. 9
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : At Boeing and Airbus, Finished Airplanes Pile Up
3MODERNA, INC. : Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development
4THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Private-Equity Executives Pour $92 Million Into 2020 Races
5SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD. : China's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group