ROTH Capital Partners : Announces the Addition of Charles “Tony” Butler, Ph.D. to its Healthcare Research Team

ROTH Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that Charles “Tony” Butler, Ph.D. has joined the firm’s healthcare research team as a Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst and Head of Biotechnology Research. He will also be a Partner of the firm.

Tony was most recently a Senior Healthcare Analyst and Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, where he focused on both biotechnology and biopharma, specifically carving out Immune Oncology as a driver for the healthcare industry. Prior to Guggenheim, Dr. Butler was a Senior Healthcare Analyst at Lehman Brothers/Barclay’s Capital for 18 years, where he was highly ranked, including number 1, on Institutional Investor’s “All-America Research Team” for more than a decade. He also previously served as the head of healthcare research at Raymond James.

Dr. Butler trained as a post-doctoral fellow in the laboratory of Emil Gotschlich, MD at the Rockefeller University, who was responsible for creating the first vaccine for the prevention of meningitis. Dr. Butler’s work at Rockefeller involved developing an understanding of the pathogenesis of certain diseases. He earned his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Tennessee Medical School and a BS from Baylor University. Dr. Butler has published several scientific papers based on his MS, PhD and post-doctoral work in highly respected journals.

Jeff Martin, Director of Research, commented, “I am pleased to have Dr. Butler join us as the leader of our exceptional biotechnology research team. His strong academic background and extensive experience in covering biotechnology companies will serve our clients well.”

Dr. Butler stated, “I am grateful to ROTH for their continued investment in healthcare. My team and I are humbled to join Scott Henry, CFA; Jerry Isaacson, PhD; Joti Marango, MD, PhD and Yasmeen Rahimi, PhD as fundamental analysts in the biotech and medical technology sectors. Our collective goals are simple: they are to service our clients and provide the highest quality research possible.”

“Dr. Butler’s addition further demonstrates our commitment to building our presence in the life sciences space,” said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH Capital Partners. “Tony’s experience in sell-side healthcare research and his knowledge of the industry will enhance our ability to continue to build upon our success in assisting both companies and investors in the sector.”

Since 2010, ROTH has completed over 400 transactions for healthcare companies, raising over $16 billion in growth capital. (Source: ROTH Capital partners – 02/19/2019).

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

