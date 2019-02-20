ROTH Capital Partners : Announces the Addition of Charles “Tony” Butler, Ph.D. to its Healthcare Research Team

ROTH Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com,
a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth
companies and their investors, today announced that Charles “Tony”
Butler, Ph.D. has joined the firm’s healthcare research team as a
Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst and Head of Biotechnology
Research. He will also be a Partner of the firm.
Tony was most recently a Senior Healthcare Analyst and Managing Director
at Guggenheim Securities, where he focused on both biotechnology and
biopharma, specifically carving out Immune Oncology as a driver for the
healthcare industry. Prior to Guggenheim, Dr. Butler was a Senior
Healthcare Analyst at Lehman Brothers/Barclay’s Capital for 18 years,
where he was highly ranked, including number 1, on Institutional
Investor’s “All-America Research Team” for more than a decade. He also
previously served as the head of healthcare research at Raymond James.
Dr. Butler trained as a post-doctoral fellow in the laboratory of Emil
Gotschlich, MD at the Rockefeller University, who was responsible for
creating the first vaccine for the prevention of meningitis. Dr.
Butler’s work at Rockefeller involved developing an understanding of the
pathogenesis of certain diseases. He earned his MS and PhD degrees from
the University of Tennessee Medical School and a BS from Baylor
University. Dr. Butler has published several scientific papers based on
his MS, PhD and post-doctoral work in highly respected journals.
Jeff Martin, Director of Research, commented, “I am pleased to have Dr.
Butler join us as the leader of our exceptional biotechnology research
team. His strong academic background and extensive experience in
covering biotechnology companies will serve our clients well.”
Dr. Butler stated, “I am grateful to ROTH for their continued investment
in healthcare. My team and I are humbled to join Scott Henry, CFA; Jerry
Isaacson, PhD; Joti Marango, MD, PhD and Yasmeen Rahimi, PhD as
fundamental analysts in the biotech and medical technology sectors. Our
collective goals are simple: they are to service our clients and provide
the highest quality research possible.”
“Dr. Butler’s addition further demonstrates our commitment to building
our presence in the life sciences space,” said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH
Capital Partners. “Tony’s experience in sell-side healthcare research
and his knowledge of the industry will enhance our ability to continue
to build upon our success in assisting both companies and investors in
the sector.”
Since 2010, ROTH has completed over 400 transactions for healthcare
companies, raising over $16 billion in growth capital. (Source: ROTH
Capital partners – 02/19/2019).
About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment
bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors.
As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A
advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and
corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned
by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more
information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
