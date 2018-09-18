Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ROTH Capital Partners :, Sustain OC, CMA and Procopio to Host Cleantech Private Capital Day at The Cove at UCI Applied Innovation, Irvine, California on October 3, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

Event to Feature a Range of Leading Private Cleantech Companies, as well as Panel Discussions on Cleantech Hot Topics in Energy, Water, and Transportation

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, will co-host Cleantech Private Capital Day 2018 on October 3 at The Cove at UCI Applied Innovation.

The first of its kind to be held in Orange County, the event presents a unique opportunity for investors to meet the founders and C-level executives of more than 25 privately-held Cleantech companies that are leading innovation in the energy, water and transportation sectors. The event will kick off with a keynote and sector panels, and include one-on-one opportunities with participating companies.

“The unique setting of The Cove and the conference format will allow attendees to meet other like-minded investors and leaders in Cleantech, and create relationships that go beyond the one-day event,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director of ROTH’s Cleantech investment banking team. “This event reflects ROTH’s leadership in supporting the growth of Cleantech companies, from capital formation and advisory services to equity research and other sustainability-focused conferences held throughout the year.”

The event is also timely, with the CleanTech industry receiving a boost from the Governor of California who recently issued an Executive Order that set a new goal for the state to achieve carbon neutrality “as soon as possible” and no later than 2045, and then net negative emissions thereafter. This is in addition to the existing statewide mandates of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including requiring the state to double the rate of energy efficiency savings in buildings, setting a goal of 5 million zero emission vehicles by 2030, and supporting clean transportation to reduce petroleum use 45% by 2030.

ROTH, Sustain OC, CMA, Procopio and other partners have reached out across the U.S. to invite the most influential private cleantech companies and most impactful investors for the conference. ROTH is a founding member of Sustain OC, a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in the greater Orange County area through innovation, collaboration and education.

Current list of Confirmed Participating Companies

Agilyx
Avalon Battery
Black Dog LED
Blue Planet LTD
California Ethanol and Power
Chanje
Concentric Power
Enevate
Filamento
Front Range Biosciences
HST Solar
Ice Energy
iGlass
Kitu
kWh Analytics
MelRok
Newlight
Nextek Power Systems
Nuvve
Organica
Phoenix Energy
Pre-Switch
Reverse Ionizer
Romeo Power Technology
SAFCell
Soligent
Sun Scooter
Swift Engineering Inc.
SWIIM
ZAF Energy
Zen Ecosystems

Business Wire is an event sponsor.

The event is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: sustainoc@roth.com.

Members of the media who would like to attend may contact Isabel Pain at (949) 720-7117 or imattson-pain@roth.com.

Agenda
Wednesday | October 3, 2018
8:00 am - 9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00 am - 9:30 am | Keynote
9:30 am - 12:00 pm | Sector Panels
9:30 am - 5:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm | Lunch Break
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception

Venue
UC Irvine Applied Innovation
5141 California Ave #250
Irvine, CA 92617

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $3.5 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/11/2018)

About Sustain OC

Sustain OC, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in the greater Orange County region. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events to help in the sharing of knowledge and establish connections that have a positive impact on both the economic progress and sustainable future. For more information on Sustain OC, please visit www.sustainoc.org.

About Procopio

Procopio is an AmLaw 200 full-service business and litigation law firm committed to thoughtful problem solving and improving your bottom line. With more than 170 attorneys and offices in downtown San Diego, Del Mar Heights, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas and Phoenix, we’re passionate about knowing your business and helping you grow and protect it for the long term. Procopio has the flexible infrastructure to support both small to mid-sized companies and large multinationals at every stage of the business life cycle. Our global reach across Asia and Latin America further expands our international partnerships and cross border capabilities. At Procopio, we are focused on what is important to you–providing smart, innovative and practical solutions in a cost-effective manner to help your business thrive. Learn more at Procopio.com.

About CMA

CMA is the nation’s premier capital markets advisory firm that connects public and private companies to the capital market in the U.S., Canada and around the world. Led by a team of experienced investment and communications professionals with decade of experience in the capital markets, CMA delivers highly-effective strategic communications and access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also connects these capital market players to investment opportunities that best match their particular criteria. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21pVALTECH : Appoints Former imc2 President Marc Blumberg As Executive Director In Dallas
AQ
08:20pBitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem Joins Kuende’s Advisory Board and Brings the Crypto.IQ Team of Experts
AC
08:18pPIRAEUS BANK : sets out new corporate culture at Values Festival
PU
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Transit Custom Extends Leadership with Unique PHEV Model and Upgraded Features; Transit Connect Sport Debuts
PU
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Smartest and Most Productive Ford Transit Makes Global Debut at Hannover CV Show
PU
08:18pBAE : Qatar-British deal on Typhoon jets may not happen
AQ
08:18pFORD MOTOR : Announces New Telematics and Data Services Solutions for Fleet Customers
PU
08:17pEMIRATES NBD BANK : and Emaar launch co-branded Visa cards
AQ
08:17pDIGITALTOWN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17pGlobal PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2018-2022 | Automatic Real-Time Tracking of Product to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.