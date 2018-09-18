ROTH Capital Partners :, Sustain OC, CMA and Procopio to Host Cleantech Private Capital Day at The Cove at UCI Applied Innovation, Irvine, California on October 3, 2018

ROTH
Capital Partners (ROTH), a full service investment bank focused on
serving emerging growth companies and their investors, will co-host Cleantech
Private Capital Day 2018 on October 3 at The
Cove at UCI Applied Innovation.
The first of its kind to be held in Orange County, the event presents a
unique opportunity for investors to meet the founders and C-level
executives of more than 25 privately-held Cleantech companies that are
leading innovation in the energy, water and transportation sectors. The
event will kick off with a keynote and sector panels, and include
one-on-one opportunities with participating companies.
“The unique setting of The Cove and the conference format will allow
attendees to meet other like-minded investors and leaders in Cleantech,
and create relationships that go beyond the one-day event,” said Jesse
Pichel, Managing Director of ROTH’s Cleantech investment banking team.
“This event reflects ROTH’s leadership in supporting the growth of
Cleantech companies, from capital formation and advisory services to
equity research and other sustainability-focused conferences held
throughout the year.”
The event is also timely, with the CleanTech industry receiving a boost
from the Governor of California who recently issued an Executive
Order that set a new goal for the state to achieve carbon neutrality
“as soon as possible” and no later than 2045, and then net negative
emissions thereafter. This is in addition to the existing statewide
mandates of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including requiring the
state to double the rate of energy efficiency savings in buildings,
setting a goal of 5 million zero emission vehicles by 2030, and
supporting clean transportation to reduce petroleum use 45% by 2030.
ROTH, Sustain OC, CMA, Procopio and other partners have reached out
across the U.S. to invite the most influential private cleantech
companies and most impactful investors for the conference. ROTH is a
founding member of Sustain OC, a trade association with its roots in
cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in the greater
Orange County area through innovation, collaboration and education.
Current list of Confirmed Participating Companies
Agilyx
Avalon
Battery
Black
Dog LED
Blue
Planet LTD
California
Ethanol and Power
Chanje
Concentric
Power
Enevate
Filamento
Front
Range Biosciences
HST
Solar
Ice
Energy
iGlass
Kitu
kWh
Analytics
MelRok
Newlight
Nextek
Power Systems
Nuvve
Organica
Phoenix
Energy
Pre-Switch
Reverse
Ionizer
Romeo
Power Technology
SAFCell
Soligent
Sun
Scooter
Swift
Engineering Inc.
SWIIM
ZAF
Energy
Zen
Ecosystems
Business Wire is an event sponsor.
The event is by invitation only. For more information, please contact
your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: sustainoc@roth.com.
Members of the media who would like to attend may contact Isabel Pain at
(949) 720-7117 or imattson-pain@roth.com.
Agenda
Wednesday | October 3, 2018
8:00 am -
9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee
9:00 am - 9:30 am |
Keynote
9:30 am - 12:00 pm | Sector Panels
9:30 am - 5:00 pm |
1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm | Lunch Break
5:00
pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception
Venue
UC Irvine Applied Innovation
5141
California Ave #250
Irvine, CA 92617
About Roth Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment
bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors.
As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A
advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and
corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is
privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the
U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for
its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value
over $3.5 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/11/2018)
About Sustain OC
Sustain OC, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability
and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in
the greater Orange County region. The organization has a ten-year
history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to
the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts
conferences, workshops and networking events to help in the sharing of
knowledge and establish connections that have a positive impact on both
the economic progress and sustainable future. For more information on
Sustain OC, please visit www.sustainoc.org.
About Procopio
Procopio is an AmLaw 200 full-service business and litigation law firm
committed to thoughtful problem solving and improving your bottom line.
With more than 170 attorneys and offices in downtown San Diego, Del Mar
Heights, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas and Phoenix, we’re passionate about
knowing your business and helping you grow and protect it for the long
term. Procopio has the flexible infrastructure to support both small to
mid-sized companies and large multinationals at every stage of the
business life cycle. Our global reach across Asia and Latin America
further expands our international partnerships and cross border
capabilities. At Procopio, we are focused on what is important to
you–providing smart, innovative and practical solutions in a
cost-effective manner to help your business thrive. Learn more at Procopio.com.
About CMA
CMA is the nation’s premier capital markets advisory firm that connects
public and private companies to the capital market in the U.S., Canada
and around the world. Led by a team of experienced investment and
communications professionals with decade of experience in the capital
markets, CMA delivers highly-effective strategic communications and
access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity
analysts, money managers, investment bankers, media and other valuable
market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also connects these
capital market players to investment opportunities that best match their
particular criteria. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.
