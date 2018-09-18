ROTH Capital Partners :, Sustain OC, CMA and Procopio to Host Cleantech Private Capital Day at The Cove at UCI Applied Innovation, Irvine, California on October 3, 2018

Event to Feature a Range of Leading Private Cleantech Companies, as well as Panel Discussions on Cleantech Hot Topics in Energy, Water, and Transportation

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, will co-host Cleantech Private Capital Day 2018 on October 3 at The Cove at UCI Applied Innovation.

The first of its kind to be held in Orange County, the event presents a unique opportunity for investors to meet the founders and C-level executives of more than 25 privately-held Cleantech companies that are leading innovation in the energy, water and transportation sectors. The event will kick off with a keynote and sector panels, and include one-on-one opportunities with participating companies.

“The unique setting of The Cove and the conference format will allow attendees to meet other like-minded investors and leaders in Cleantech, and create relationships that go beyond the one-day event,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director of ROTH’s Cleantech investment banking team. “This event reflects ROTH’s leadership in supporting the growth of Cleantech companies, from capital formation and advisory services to equity research and other sustainability-focused conferences held throughout the year.”

The event is also timely, with the CleanTech industry receiving a boost from the Governor of California who recently issued an Executive Order that set a new goal for the state to achieve carbon neutrality “as soon as possible” and no later than 2045, and then net negative emissions thereafter. This is in addition to the existing statewide mandates of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including requiring the state to double the rate of energy efficiency savings in buildings, setting a goal of 5 million zero emission vehicles by 2030, and supporting clean transportation to reduce petroleum use 45% by 2030.

ROTH, Sustain OC, CMA, Procopio and other partners have reached out across the U.S. to invite the most influential private cleantech companies and most impactful investors for the conference. ROTH is a founding member of Sustain OC, a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in the greater Orange County area through innovation, collaboration and education.

Current list of Confirmed Participating Companies

Agilyx

Avalon Battery

Black Dog LED

Blue Planet LTD

California Ethanol and Power

Chanje

Concentric Power

Enevate

Filamento

Front Range Biosciences

HST Solar

Ice Energy

iGlass

Kitu

kWh Analytics

MelRok

Newlight

Nextek Power Systems

Nuvve

Organica

Phoenix Energy

Pre-Switch

Reverse Ionizer

Romeo Power Technology

SAFCell

Soligent

Sun Scooter

Swift Engineering Inc.

SWIIM

ZAF Energy

Zen Ecosystems



Business Wire is an event sponsor.

The event is by invitation only. For more information, please contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: sustainoc@roth.com.

Members of the media who would like to attend may contact Isabel Pain at (949) 720-7117 or imattson-pain@roth.com.

Agenda

Wednesday | October 3, 2018

8:00 am - 9:00 am | Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00 am - 9:30 am | Keynote

9:30 am - 12:00 pm | Sector Panels

9:30 am - 5:00 pm | 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

12:00 pm - 1:00 pm | Lunch Break

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm | Cocktail Reception

Venue

UC Irvine Applied Innovation

5141 California Ave #250

Irvine, CA 92617

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $3.5 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/11/2018)

About Sustain OC

Sustain OC, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in the greater Orange County region. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events to help in the sharing of knowledge and establish connections that have a positive impact on both the economic progress and sustainable future. For more information on Sustain OC, please visit www.sustainoc.org.

About Procopio

Procopio is an AmLaw 200 full-service business and litigation law firm committed to thoughtful problem solving and improving your bottom line. With more than 170 attorneys and offices in downtown San Diego, Del Mar Heights, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas and Phoenix, we’re passionate about knowing your business and helping you grow and protect it for the long term. Procopio has the flexible infrastructure to support both small to mid-sized companies and large multinationals at every stage of the business life cycle. Our global reach across Asia and Latin America further expands our international partnerships and cross border capabilities. At Procopio, we are focused on what is important to you–providing smart, innovative and practical solutions in a cost-effective manner to help your business thrive. Learn more at Procopio.com.

About CMA

CMA is the nation’s premier capital markets advisory firm that connects public and private companies to the capital market in the U.S., Canada and around the world. Led by a team of experienced investment and communications professionals with decade of experience in the capital markets, CMA delivers highly-effective strategic communications and access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also connects these capital market players to investment opportunities that best match their particular criteria. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005969/en/