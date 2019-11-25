ROTH Capital Partners : and Sustain SoCal to Host Cleantech Private Capital Day v2 in Irvine, California on December 4, 2019

After a successful inaugural event in 2018, ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, will co-host Cleantech Private Capital Day v2 2019 on December 4th, 2019 at The UCI Beall Applied Innovation.
This one day event presents a unique opportunity for investors to meet the founders and executives of more than 25 privately-held cleantech companies that are leading innovation in the energy, water, materials and transportation sectors. The event will kick off with a keynote by Trish Cozart, Program Manager at Innovation Incubator (IN2), followed by a panel discussion and one-on-one meeting opportunities with participating companies and optional breakout sessions on capital markets topics.
“We are excited to co-host our second annual cleantech investor event for private companies with Sustain SoCal. As the event continues to grow, we are bringing together a broader range of venture capital groups and strategic investors, from across the US and beyond, to meet with early- and growth-stage cleantech companies,” said Brian Kremer, Managing Director of ROTH’s Cleantech investment banking team. “This event is another example of ROTH’s continued leadership in supporting the growth of cleantech companies, including capital formation and advisory services.”
Mr. Kremer continued, “As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, we are grateful for the organization’s continued commitment to accelerate cleantech economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. This event is another example of Sustain SoCal’s position as an innovator in the cleantech community.”
Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 75 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients with a total transaction value of over $2.9 Billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 11/05/2019)
The event is by invitation only. For more information, please see www.roth.com/cleantech, or contact your ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: rothcleantech@roth.com.
Agenda
Wednesday | December 4, 2019
|
8:00AM
|
Registration & Morning Coffee
|
8:50AM-9:00AM
|
Welcome & Introduction
|
9:00AM-9:20AM
|
Keynote
|
9:20AM-10:20AM
|
Roundtable Discussion
|
10:20AM-10:40AM
|
Morning Break
|
10:40AM-11:15AM
|
Innovators Showcase (Quick Pitch Session)
|
11:30AM
|
Lunch Served
|
11:30AM-5:00PM
|
1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
|
2:00PM-2:30PM
|
Breakout Session (Optional)
• Stradling Attorneys at Law & • Silicon Valley Bank
|
2:30PM-3:00PM
|
Breakout Session (Optional)
• Stradling Attorneys at Law & • Silicon Valley Bank
|
5:00PM
|
Cocktail Reception
Participating Company List
|
Company Name
|
Sector
|
Avi-on Labs, Inc.
|
Energy Efficiency
|
BDP Envirotech
|
Water Technology
|
Blue Box Air
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Bluon
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Common Energy
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Curb Inc.
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Currux
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Cycleboard
|
Advanced Transportation
|
ElectrIQ Power
|
Energy Storage
|
Envoy
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Equispheres
|
Advanced Materials
|
EV Connect
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Freewire
|
Advanced Transportation
|
HST Solar
|
Solar
|
iGlass
|
Advanced Materials
|
In-Charge US
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Leap
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Li-Cycle Corp
|
Energy Storage
|
NEXT Energy Technologies
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Phoenix Motorcars
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Pre-Switch, Inc.
|
Energy Efficiency
|
Saya
|
Water Technology
|
Sense Photonics
|
Advanced Transportation
|
Simpliphi
|
Energy Storage
|
SolPad
|
Energy Storage
|
Swytch
|
Energy Management
|
VoltServer
|
Power Distribution
|
Yotta Energy
|
Energy Storage
Subject to Change | As of 11.21.2019
Venue
UCI Beall Applied Innovation
5270 California Ave
Irvine CA 92617
Event Sponsors:
Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth | Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)
Antenna Group | TMX Group
Marcum LLP | CMA | Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) | Business Wire
About Sustain SoCal:
Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency.
It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives which positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005725/en/