ROVE Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

06/06/2019 | 11:33am EDT

Firefly founder, Pat Bodin, brings successful startup and process development experience to further accelerate ROVE’s growth

ROVE, LLC announces today that Pat Bodin has joined ROVE as Chief Technology Officer. Pat Bodin was the founder and CEO of Firefly where he led its growth and expansion into one of the largest consulting and education companies worldwide. At its peak, Firefly’s reach spanned the globe, operating in 82 countries, 6 continents, and 22 languages.

Prior to founding Firefly, Bodin worked at Cisco Systems where he was a leading global data center engineer. He earned many distinctions during his tenure there, including two Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certifications. Following the success and sale of Firefly, Pat Bodin began a mission to help better define not only how to continuously evolve business process, but also the interaction between IT personnel and the businesses they serve. Through continuing education, he became a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt in process management from Villanova, and using the training platform that he personally developed, Bodin has since trained over one hundred thousand people on these concepts.

Pat Bodin is a passionate speaker, mentor, and business manager as well as a best-selling author. He provided the world a glimpse into his vast knowledge base in the international bestseller Get in the Boat: A Journey to Relevance, where business relevance and continuous improvement are the key focal points.

“Pat has provided a significant boost to our internal process development as well as technology leadership in the short time he’s been onboard. Pat joining ROVE is validation of our overall strategy, brand, and client engagement model that we’ve developed with and for our clients and partners,” says Dave Brown, CEO of ROVE.

Pat Bodin believes strongly in what ROVE is doing as a company. “Between the Veteran ownership and leadership throughout as well as the forward-thinking strategy, ROVE is a unique platform. The fact that I’ve worked with some of the largest systems integrators in the world and I chose ROVE says something about my belief in our opportunity going forward.”

ROVE President Marcus Jacoby states, “Pat brings a wealth of experience and knowledge at every decision point in the business. Thus far, we’ve benefited significantly by having his focus on our internal people and process development, but I truly believe that longer term, ROVE clients and partners will be the biggest beneficiaries of Pat joining the ROVE team.”

About ROVE:

ROVE is a Systems Integrator and Cloud Solutions Provider that services Enterprise, Commercial & Public Sector clients across the Southeast Region. With a particular focus on partnering with our customers on their transformational business process initiatives, our goal is to deliver impactful technology solutions that provide a modernized business platform. ROVE is a registered Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), certified by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. For additional information, visit withrove.com.


© Business Wire 2019
