Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RPA for Enhanced Customer Care Transaction Processing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:13pm EST

Software Robots Performing High Volume Transactions in Customer Portals

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is dramatically changing the way Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI) does business with a number of their business partners, including some of its largest customers. BPI just recently rolled out RPA solutions based on market-leading RPA platform UiPath that automatically processes hundreds of transactions daily, while reducing data entry errors.

“RPA has been a win-win for us,” says Tom Sheppard, CIO at BPI. “We’ve experienced firsthand, many of the benefits we’ve been hearing about regarding RPA, such as a quick implementation timeline (prototype to production in a couple of months), dramatic reduction in time spent on transaction processing (our Customer Care leadership team has freed up hours each day to work on customer relationships), and also the relatively inexpensive costs for an RPA project, which came in on time and on budget. We have two more ongoing projects with our RPA implementation partner eAlliance, in which we’re automating more processes in Customer Care, and in other business areas at BPI, with our organization embracing RPA 100% as part of our current & future strategy.”

eAlliance Corporation is helping clients like BPI quickly realize the benefits of RPA, automating processes in finance and accounting, customer care and other lines of business, using a proven, lean methodology that ensures quality results in a short period of time. The eAlliance RPA team possesses decades of business and technology experience, along with a management style that ensures a 100% adoption rate of their RPA solutions with a return on investment within months, not years.

eAlliance is helping companies early in their RPA journey with:

  • RPA Planning Workshop
  • RPA Strategy - Establishing Automation Goals, Objectives & Business Process Selection
  • RPA Center of Excellence
  • RPA as a Service - Administration, monitoring and ongoing support

About eAlliance Corporation

eAlliance Corporation leverages technology to create business solutions that deliver measurable results. Founded in 2002 by Ramesh Kumar, eAlliance remains committed to serving as a go-to partner for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at http://ealliancecorp.com/.

About Brake Parts, Inc.

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) is committed to leading the global automotive aftermarket as the premier manufacturer and supplier of brake system components. Learn more at https://www.brakepartsinc.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pREGENICIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:37pOil Hits Three-Month High on Saudi Cuts, U.S.-China Talks
DJ
03:33pMore Than $280,000 Donated to Children's Miracle Network by California Rx
BU
03:32pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pGold Surges on Elevated Geopolitical Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
03:32pSmartMetric Will Be Speaking on Biometric Credit Cards at the Payments Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, March 14, 2019
BU
03:29pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Begins Two Water Main Replacement Projects in Menlo Park
PU
03:29pSPOK : 4 Benefits of Being in the Cloud in Healthcare
PU
03:29pSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Sport launching in early March with a free trial month for New Zealanders
PU
03:29pJoin Kinetic Technologies at MWC 2019 for a Preview of Leading Mobile Power Management and Wireless Charging Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
4PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.