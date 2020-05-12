Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RPP Products Donates 250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (GPCFB) During COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

SAVE THE DATE – FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020

CA-based RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart, born and raised in Pittsburgh, handpicks GPCFB to receive one of first donations in a multi-year commitment to helping homeless shelters and food banks across the country

DUQUESNE, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:     Donation of 250 gallons (approximately 1,000 32 oz. bottles) of hand sanitizer by RPP Products to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which last year delivered 35.5 million meals in its 11-county service area.
   
WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2020
Noon
   
WHERE: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – Loading Dock
One N. Linden St.
Duquesne, PA
   
WHO: Born and raised in Pittsburgh, RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart will deliver 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to help employees and volunteers at GPCFB, and southern Pennsylvania families and individuals living with food insecurity.

Zwigart will be met by GPCFB President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Scales who receive the donation.
   
WHY: With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

RPP Products, a Southern California-based motor oil and lubricants company, pivoted operations in just seven days and began making FDA-approved hand sanitizer to help fill the need. The company is committed to donating hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community services across the country for as long as it’s needed and while supplies last.
   
MORE INFO. www.premierpure.com

RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.
   
PRESS CONTACTS:  Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Brian Gulish
412-745-6470
bgulish@pittsburghfoodbank.org

RPP Products
Stacey Doss
949-285-2362
stacey@sddpr.com 
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pCURIS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pENVISTA : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:02pALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pAVIAT : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results
PR
04:02pVir Biotechnology Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSoleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pCambium Networks Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pSatsuma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Results
GL
04:02pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings of $1,046,000 or $0.25 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
04:02pVAREX IMAGING : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group