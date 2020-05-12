RPP Products Donates 250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (GPCFB) During COVID-19 Crisis

SAVE THE DATE – FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020

CA-based RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart, born and raised in Pittsburgh, handpicks GPCFB to receive one of first donations in a multi-year commitment to helping homeless shelters and food banks across the country

WHAT: Donation of 250 gallons (approximately 1,000 32 oz. bottles) of hand sanitizer by RPP Products to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which last year delivered 35.5 million meals in its 11-county service area.

WHEN: Friday, May 15, 2020

Noon

WHERE: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – Loading Dock

One N. Linden St.

Duquesne, PA

WHO: Born and raised in Pittsburgh, RPP Products CEO Eric Zwigart will deliver 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to help employees and volunteers at GPCFB, and southern Pennsylvania families and individuals living with food insecurity.



Zwigart will be met by GPCFB President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Scales who receive the donation.



WHY: With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.



RPP Products, a Southern California-based motor oil and lubricants company, pivoted operations in just seven days and began making FDA-approved hand sanitizer to help fill the need. The company is committed to donating hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community services across the country for as long as it’s needed and while supplies last.

MORE INFO. www.premierpure.com



RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.



RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.

