RPX Corporation : Names Dan McCurdy CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX Corporation, the leading provider of patent risk and discovery management solutions, today announced that it has named Dan McCurdy as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Mr. McCurdy succeeds outgoing RPX President and CEO Martin Roberts, who will advise the Company through a period of transition.

Mr. McCurdy is a patent industry veteran with 30 years of intellectual property experience who oversaw the Company's data and technology solutions from 2014 to 2016. More recently, Mr. McCurdy was a partner at Quatela Lynch McCurdy, a global intellectual property consultancy, and CEO of Provenance Asset Group. In assuming the role of RPX CEO, Mr. McCurdy has resigned from both of these positions, as well as from the Immersion Corporation board of directors. He is finalizing his full divestiture of any and all interests in these companies. He and his family will relocate to the San Francisco Bay Area from Connecticut, where they currently reside.

"RPX is home to the best and brightest professionals in the IP and discovery management industries, who work tirelessly to creatively and efficiently resolve their clients' most pressing intellectual property issues and provide cutting-edge e-discovery solutions," said Mr. McCurdy. "We know there are other critical IP and dispute management issues confronting our current and prospective clients in North America and around the world. Our job is to listen carefully to our clients and, working closely with them, identify solutions that reflect the hallmark collaborative model that has long-distinguished RPX in the market. Our work is just beginning."

"We are pleased to welcome Dan as the new CEO of RPX," said David Chung, RPX Board Member and Executive Director of HGGC, the private equity firm that owns RPX. "After a comprehensive search, it was clear that Dan's deep ties to the intellectual property community—combined with his strategic and innovative thinking, client-centric focus, and drive—would be a significant asset to RPX's success in delivering patent risk and discovery management solutions to its clients. The Board thanks Marty for his leadership and his contributions to RPX as CEO and General Counsel before that."

Prior to joining RPX in 2014, Mr. McCurdy was CEO of Allied Security Trust and chairman of PatentFreedom, which was acquired by RPX in 2014. Previously, he was vice president of Ciena Corporation responsible for corporate development and strategy, president of intellectual property at Lucent Technologies and Bell Laboratories, and founding CEO of ThinkFire. Earlier in his career, Mr. McCurdy held various positions at IBM, including founding vice president of the company's life sciences business unit and manager of global intellectual property policy. Mr. McCurdy received his BA, summa cum laude, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ABOUT RPX

RPX Corporation is the leading provider of patent risk and discovery management solutions. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.

As of June 30, 2018, RPX had invested over $2.4 billion to acquire more than 40,000 US and international patent assets and rights on behalf of approximately 320 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, E-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.

RPX-subsidiary Inventus is a leading international discovery management provider focused on reducing the costs and risks associated with the discovery process through the effective use of technology solutions. Inventus has been providing litigation support services to corporate legal departments, law firms and government agencies since 1991.

