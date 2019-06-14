RRA Capital : Announces New CFO

PHOENIX, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RRA Capital, an emerging leader in commercial real estate bridge lending, has named Bill Stasiulatis as Chief Financial Officer to support its rapidly growing investment fund platform.

Stasiulatis joins RRA Capital after 20 years at NYC-based Torchlight Investors, where he oversaw a $4 billion portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. He served as a Partner and Portfolio Manager, as well as a member of the Board of Directors, Operating Committee, and Investment Committee. At RRA Capital, he will be responsible for further developments to all aspects of financial management, performance, strategy, and risk management in order to continue delivering a best in class service to investors.

"Bill brings an exceptional breadth of knowledge to our organization," said RRA Capital CEO and Co-Founder, Boots Dunlap. "His experience building and growing a commercial real estate debt platform is a valuable asset to both the team as well as our investors. His financial leadership will help ensure that we continue to provide the market with the best risk-adjusted returns in the commercial real estate private credit space."

"RRA Capital is poised for tremendous growth and it is an honor to contribute my experience and knowledge to the organization," said Bill Stasiulatis. "Real estate private credit is no longer an exotic alternative product like it was when I first got into the industry. Institutional CIOs rely more heavily on it as an alternative income source during times of pricing uncertainty. Given that we are in the 9th year of recovery, and no one knows how long it will last, I believe that RRA Capital has an exceptionally compelling story and track record to provide these investors."

Stasiulatis holds a B.A. in Economics and Operations Research from Columbia University, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and an M.S. in Financial Engineering from the Columbia University School of Engineering.

About RRA Capital

RRA Capital is a fully integrated, middle-market, real estate lending firm specializing in short-term structured transactions across the credit spectrum. Since 2013, it has managed over $750 million on behalf of institutional investors across three bespoke bridge credit platforms. These focus on first-position senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity, with an emphasis on value-add opportunities. More information can be found at www.rracapital.com.

RRA Capital Licenses: CBK-0922531 and NMLS-972449

SOURCE RRA Capital