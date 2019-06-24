RSA Conference : 2019 Asia Pacific & Japan Announces Finalists for Shark Tank®-style Innovation Program and Highly Promising Startups at Early Stage Expo

The RSAC Innovation Program partners with leading startup ecosystem players to offer platform for the region’s best and brightest talents to turn their ideas into full-scale, influential cybersecurity businesses

RSA Conference (RSAC), the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced its top three finalists for RSAC Launch Pad at RSAC 2019 APJ. RSAC Launch Pad is one of the major innovation programs that RSAC provides to the region’s fast-growing ecosystem of early- and growth-stage cybersecurity startups. On Wednesday, July 17, the finalists will pitch their cybersecurity innovations to a panel consisting of two established venture capitalists (VCs) and a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), for an opportunity to advance their business to the next level.

To accelerate digital transformation and collaboration, and to help protect the expanding regional threat landscape, RSAC is committed to providing a platform for innovative ideas that help to combat new and evolving threats and introducing these ideas to the wider cybersecurity community.

The RSAC Launch Pad finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Cydarm: Cydarm is revitalizing the incident response plans of organizations through its case management system. With a strong understanding of the need for extensive collaboration and rapid communication with stakeholders outside of the security operations center (SOC), the company supports organizations in implementing best practice within their incident response capabilities.

SecureStack: SecureStack offers a robust solution for organizations to build cloud infrastructure and automate the orchestration of data in their multi-cloud environments. The platform enables enterprises to deliver agility across clouds and unlocks the ability to rapidly innovate amid the competitive landscape.

Strobes: Strobes’ mission is to connect developers, security professionals and automated scanners to find, prioritize and respond to vulnerabilities at the speed of DevOps. Through an intuitive platform, the solution leverages analytics to strengthen the security posture of organizations, thereby delivering value to the C-suite.

The RSAC Launch Pad judges include industry leaders with deep experience on what it takes to set a cybersecurity company up for global success. They include:

Tobias Gondrom, Chief Information Security Officer, United Overseas Bank

Deepak Jeevankumar, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital

Matthias Yeo, Chief Executive Officer, Fund Technologies Pte Ltd

“Asia is leading the world in deploying next-generation technologies that will profoundly shape our daily lives. The need to secure these technologies, from the deployment of 5G networks that could enable autonomous driving to the mass adoption of mobile payments through unified QR codes, mean we need fresh approaches and solutions,” said Tobias Gondrom, Managing Director, Group Chief Information Security Officer, United Overseas Bank. “It is therefore ideal that this region pursues innovations that address its distinctive issues. I’m really excited to be a part of RSAC’s initiative to help these regional startups promote their use cases and make an impact in the industry for years to come.”

Additionally, the RSAC Early Stage Expo (ESE) offers 19 emerging startups from Australia, Germany, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore a dedicated pavilion on the exhibition floor to showcase their innovations and meet enterprise decision-makers across the global cybersecurity industry. RSAC ESE is enriched by its partnership with regional organizations like ICE71, the region’s first cybersecurity entrepreneur hub based in Singapore, Australian Cyber Security Growth Network, AustCyber who support the development of a vibrant and globally competitive Australian cyber security sector, and IvyCamp, a US and India team aiming to create value in India’s startup ecosystem. Leveraging emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, these startups are addressing a variety of security challenges that organizations of all types and sizes are currently facing.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most dynamic areas of technological advancement in the world today, which demands continuous innovation to tackle challenges and take advantage of the enormous socioeconomic opportunities that come from trusted digital environments,” said Michelle Price, Chief Executive Officer, AustCyber. “It is critically important to have programs like the RSAC ESE to support the emerging entrepreneurial talent and new solutions that can help all organizations defend against malicious cyber activity. AustCyber is proud to be supporting the RSAC ESE as part of its mission to grow a globally competitive Australian cybersecurity sector, exporting market-ready solutions to the world.”

“With the region’s digital transformation spend set to hit US$375.8 billion this year1, it is essential that we continuously nurture cutting-edge capabilities to secure our growing digital infrastructure and investments,” said Linda Nguyen Schindler, Programme Head, ICE71. “The RSAC ESE is the epicenter of inspiration for cybersecurity in Asia. With a diverse mix of innovative startups on show, we hope to see fresh synergies from entrepreneurs striking partnerships with established companies to address our most pressing security requirements. As a partner of RSAC, ICE71 is committed to helping these startups make a name for themselves in the regional cybersecurity ecosystem.”

