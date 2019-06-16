RSA Conference : 2019 Asia Pacific & Japan Unveils Keynote Stage Line-up

RSA
Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and
expositions, today announced its line-up of keynote speakers for RSA
Conference 2019 Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). The Conference keynotes will
be opened by Mr.
Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Singapore’s Ministry
of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health on Tuesday, July 16,at
the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center.
The APJ region is home to seven of the top 10 economies with the largest
ICT to GDP growth ratio1. As economic growth and people’s
lifestyles become increasingly dependent on digital products and
services, this year’s keynotes will focus on how everyone – from the
C-suites to the frontlines – can ensure a more secure region while
collectively continuing to pursue progress.
Some highlights of the keynote line-up include Kyla
Guru, a 17-year-old student and internationally-renowned
cybersecurity prodigy and entrepreneur, who will share her thoughts on
transforming public education systems around privacy and cybersecurity
and what she believes should be the mission of all cybersecurity
initiatives. Also, a team of global computer forensics and ethical
hacking experts from the SANS
Institute will deliver unique perspectives on dangerous new
cyber-attack techniques and how we can make radical changes to improve
the current state of ‘cyber-insecurity’.
The
Hugh Thompson Show: DeepFakes and the Human Zero Day will be a
highlight on the Conference keynote stage. RSA Conference Program Chair
Hugh Thompson will feature special guests – actor and writer Alexis
Conran, and top cybersecurity researchers Saurabh Shintre and Dr
Vrizlynn Thing. Together, they will discuss what makes humans most
susceptible to being manipulated and compromised, how DeepFakes and AI
are being weaponized, and how this forever changes defense strategies.
“Driving progress and navigating an evolving cybersecurity landscape
come hand in hand. The rise of e-commerce and FinTech in Asia boosts
consumption and inclusion but makes us vulnerable to new forms of scams
and fraud. Sharper AI algorithms boost productivity but can also be used
to make cyber-threats harder to discern. The line-up that we’ve
assembled will help us better leverage digital opportunities while
managing associated risks. Our goal is to help create a brighter future
by highlighting what it takes to become more secure today,” said Linda
Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conferences.
Keynote speakers and sessions include:
-
Mr. Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Home
Affairs & Ministry of Health
Opening keynote
Guest-of-Honor for RSA Conference 2019 APJ, Mr. Amrin Amin is Senior
Parliamentary Secretary for Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and
Ministry of Health. He is a Member of Parliament representing
Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (Woodlands) since
September 2015. Prior to political office, he was a corporate lawyer
specializing in mergers and acquisitions. Amrin read law at the
National University of Singapore (Bachelor of Law) (Honors) and
Columbia University in New York (Master of Law) (Harlan Fiske Stone
Scholar).
-
Kyla
Guru, Founder / CEO, Bits N' Bytes Cybersecurity Education
| Tales of a Teenage Security Supergirl
Before her freshman
year in high school, Kyla Guru founded Bits N’ Bytes Cybersecurity, a
national organization that now sustains more than 20 national
partnerships with school districts, corporations like Facebook and
IBM, and educational platforms like Discovery Education, all to
increase awareness, literacy, and fluency in privacy and
cybersecurity. Guru will share her story of being a social
entrepreneur, what she believes should be the greater mission of all
cybersecurity initiatives, and what she sees as the future of the
industry.
-
The Five Most Dangerous New Attack Techniques and How to Counter
Them
Presented by the SANS Institute, this keynote panel will
reveal the most dangerous new attack techniques, how they work and how
we can stop them. Speakers include Robert
M. Lee, CEO and Founder, Dragos, Inc, SANS Certified
Instructor; My-Ngoc
Nguyen, CEO / Principal Consultant, Secured IT Solutions,
SANS Certified Instructor; Stephen
Sims, SANS Faculty Fellow, PenTest and Cyber Defense
Essentials Curriculum Lead and moderated by Nick
Klein, Director of Klein & Co., Computer Forensics, SANS
Certified Instructor.
-
Rohit
Ghai, President, RSA, and Holly
Rollo, Senior Vice President and Digital Transformation
Lead, RSA | The New Why of Cybersecurity
Digital investment
accelerates business velocity, transforms constituent experiences and
spawns new opportunities. But this formidable force for human progress
also magnifies risk. Together with leading industry experts from RSA,
Rohit Ghai will address the management of digital risk as the new
‘why’ for cybersecurity.
-
Diana
Kelley, Cybersecurity Field CTO, Microsoft | Better
Cybersecurity with AI and ML? Focus on Culture, Diversity and Inclusion
AI
and machine learning can speed up the threat response cycle, but
without diverse teams developing these machine learning models, we may
end up automating bias or even criminals’ attack paths. Diana Kelley
will explain the importance of culture and diversity within
organizations’ cybersecurity teams, to ensure they benefit from
advances in the fields of AI and machine learning.
-
Haiyan
Song, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security
Markets, Splunk | Embracing Chaos to Reimagine Cybersecurity
As
nation-state hacks and concerns around privacy continue to mount, data
is playing an increasingly critical role in the success of the
security operations center (SOC). With security professionals facing
an ever-increasing volume of risk, Haiyan Song will share ways to
embrace data chaos, fuel innovation and stay one step ahead of today’s
biggest security threats.
-
Aarti
Borkar, Vice President, Offering Management, IBM Security |
The New Rules of Security
The reality today is that
enterprises must secure business processes from and for the cloud. As
we move into the next era of cloud computing, Aarti Borkar will detail
how cybersecurity leaders can adopt a continuous security model to
protect data and workloads, manage threats and compliance, and secure
identities and networks.
-
The Hugh Thompson Show: DeepFakes and The Human Zero Day
From
social engineering and exploiting human zero days to DeepFakes that
are now harder to discern than ever before, the greatest threats we
have ever faced sit inside the human mind. This closing keynote takes
you behind the scenes to explore what it is about humans that makes us
susceptible to getting manipulated and compromised. Learn how
DeepFakes and AI are being weaponized from world-renowned
application security expert and RSA Conference Program Committee
Chair, Hugh
Thompson, and special guests Vrizlynn
Thing, Senior Vice President, Head of Cybersecurity
Strategic Technology Centre, ST Engineering; Saurabh
Shintre, Senior Principal Researcher; and Alexis
Conran, a celebrity presenter and broadcaster best known
for his role in highly acclaimed BBC TV show, The Real Hustle.
Additional information and online registration details:
