RSA Conference 2020: News Recaps through February 24

RSA Conference 2020 started today at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event runs through February 28.
Business Wire is the official news wire partner for RSA Conference 2020. Listed below is the news recap through February 24.*
02/24/2020 - 02:22 PM
Devo Security Operations Recognized with Multiple Awards at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 01:30 PM
Intertrust Launches First and Only Enterprise-Ready White-Box Cryptography Solution for Web Applications
02/24/2020 - 01:15 PM
Tufin to Showcase New Hybrid Cloud Security Solution SecureCloud at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 01:05 PM
McAfee Releases Major Updates to MVISION Platform to Protect Data and Defend Against Threats From Device to Cloud
02/24/2020 - 01:01 PM
McAfee Introduces Unified Cloud Security Platform to Deliver Secure Access Service Edge
02/24/2020 - 01:00 PM
PreEmptive Announces JSDefender
02/24/2020 - 01:00 PM
McAfee Offers Managed Threat Detection and Response Platform Collaborating With DXC Technology
02/24/2020 - 01:00 PM
McAfee Releases Innovations to Its MVISION Cloud Platform to Protect Cloud-Native Application Infrastructure
02/24/2020 - 12:35 PM
Waratek Receives InfoSec Award for Cutting-Edge Web Application Security
02/24/2020 - 11:47 AM
Attivo Networks® Sweeps 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Garnering Six Product and Service Category Wins
02/24/2020 - 09:47 AM
Elastic Debuts Integrated Security Offering at RSA 2020
02/24/2020 - 09:10 AM
Onfido Wins InfoSec Award for Best Next Gen Fraud Prevention Product at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
Menlo Security Wins Award for Cutting-Edge Anti-Malware and Named Editor’s Choice for SaaS/Cloud Security During RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
LogicGate Debuts Integrations at 2020 RSA Conference
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
Pindrop® to Unveil Deep Voice 3 at RSA, Extending Company’s Lead in Voice Security
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
White Ops Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
Stellar Cyber Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 09:00 AM
Silverfort Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Award ‘Most Promising Cybersecurity Startup of the Year’ during RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 08:05 AM
FireMon Delivers New Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services Integrations to Improve Public Cloud Visibility, Control and Security Management
02/24/2020 - 08:04 AM
Attivo Networks® Honored with Five 2020 InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine
02/24/2020 - 08:00 AM
NEW RESEARCH: Nearly 60% of Security Professionals Believe Cloud Deployments Surpass Security Capabilities According to FireMon’s 2020 State of Hybrid Cloud Security
02/24/2020 - 08:00 AM
BigID Introduces Next Generation Data Security Capabilities For Finding and Protecting Crown Jewel Data
02/24/2020 - 08:00 AM
Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 07:27 AM
Securonix Enables Use Case Testing at Full SOC Scale with New Analytics Sandbox Capability
02/24/2020 - 07:00 AM
QuoLab Advances the Security Operations Market with a Collaborative, Data-Centric Platform
02/24/2020 - 07:00 AM
Titan IC to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 06:16 AM
Cloud Security Alliance Opens the Call for Papers for SECtemberSM
02/24/2020 - 06:15 AM
Adaptiva Introduces Endpoint Health With 111 Health Checks for Clients and Servers
02/24/2020 - 06:06 AM
Cloud Security Alliance 2020 Initiatives Changing the Face of IT Audit and Cloud Assurance
02/24/2020 - 06:05 AM
Checkmarx Simplifies Automation of Application Security Testing for Modern Development and DevOps Environments
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
ExtraHop Extends Cloud-Native Detection & Response Leadership with Industry’s First Fully Integrated Hosted NDR Solution for Hybrid Enterprises
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
GreatHorn Unveils Biometric-Based Account Takeover Solution
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
CSA Continues to Drive Leadership in Cloud Security with New Research
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
Trustifi’s New OCR Tool Brings AI to Email Security, Auto-encrypting Sensitive Images
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
Cygilant to Highlight the Need for Encrypted Traffic Visibility at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 06:00 AM
DFLabs Reveals Its New IncMan SOAR Platform With Advanced Features for Enterprises And MSSPs
02/24/2020 - 05:30 AM
Revolutionary Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNICs and BlueField-2 I/O Processing Units Transform Cloud and Data Center Security
02/24/2020 - 05:30 AM
RSA Conference 2020 Kicks Off in San Francisco
02/24/2020 - 05:30 AM
CyberArk Releases First-of-Its-Kind Privilege Deception Capabilities
02/24/2020 - 05:17 AM
Fortanix Announces Availability of Self-Defending Key Management Service on VMware Cloud Marketplace
02/24/2020 - 05:11 AM
Venafi to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2020
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
Spirion Extends Proven Data Privacy Manager Platform to the Cloud
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
CrowdStrike Introduces Endpoint Recovery Services to Accelerate Incident Response and Remediation
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
FireEye Unveils New Cloud Security Innovations
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
Intelligence Squared From Hillstone Networks Debuts at RSAC 2020
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
Introducing the FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence Suite
02/24/2020 - 05:00 AM
CrowdStrike Brings Industry-Leading Visibility through the Cloud-Native Falcon Platform to All Workloads Across All Environments
02/24/2020 - 04:00 AM
F5 Empowers Customers with End-to-End App Security
02/24/2020 - 04:00 AM
Anitian Introduces First-Ever Cloud-Based Documentation Automation to Provide Security and Compliance with a Single Click
02/24/2020 - 03:00 AM
Lucy Security Wins Three Gold 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
02/24/2020 - 03:00 AM
Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year Winners Announced
02/24/2020 - 03:00 AM
CyberSaint Named Winner of Five Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Including Best Integrated Risk Management Solution
02/24/2020 - 12:00 AM
Americans Divided on Perceptions About Personal Data Privacy Control
02/23/2020 - 10:00 PM
ISACA’s Cybersecurity Study Shows Skills Gaps, Hiring and Retention Struggles Persist
02/23/2020 - 09:01 PM
McAfee Helps Partners Build Competitive Edge With Open Platform Approach to Cloud Security
02/21/2020 - 02:45 PM
ExtraHop Executives to Speak About Enterprise Security, Decryption, and Privacy at RSA Conference 2020
02/21/2020 - 11:18 AM
Thales: Trusted Access, Cloud Security and Data Discovery to Take Center Stage at RSA Conference 2020
02/21/2020 - 05:00 AM
Zimperium Delivers Record Revenue in 2019 Marked by Triple Digit New Customer Growth, Innovative Product Enhancements and Compelling Strategic Partnerships
02/21/2020 - 03:00 AM
STEALTHbits Awarded '2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards' - Named Best Cybersecurity Company, Best Privilege Access Management Product
02/20/2020 - 03:30 PM
The MITRE Corporation to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2020
02/20/2020 - 03:30 PM
MITRE Engenuity to Evaluate Cybersecurity Products Based on Carbanak and FIN7 Groups
02/20/2020 - 11:42 AM
Gurucul Automates and Advances Threat Hunting with AI/ML for Intelligent Threat Detection and Faster Response Times
02/20/2020 - 09:30 AM
CyberX Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT, Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
02/20/2020 - 09:00 AM
Mobile Security Leader Lookout Announces Nearly 250% Jump in Business Customers, 320% Increase in Phishing Protection Licenses and Over 100 Million Apps Analyzed
02/20/2020 - 08:48 AM
STEALTHbits to Present On Active Directory Privilege Security Pitfalls and Unveil Corporate Rebrand Design at RSAC2020
02/20/2020 - 06:03 AM
Zero Networks Launches Industry’s First Autonomous Network Access Orchestrator, Announces $4.65 Million in Funding
02/20/2020 - 06:00 AM
Code42 Data Exposure Report: Collaborative Work Environments, Dynamic Workforce Exacerbate Insider Threat Problem
02/20/2020 - 05:00 AM
FireEye Mandiant M-Trends 2020 Report Reveals Cyber Criminals Are Increasingly Turning to Ransomware as a Secondary Source of Income
02/20/2020 - 03:00 AM
Virsec Launches Solution for Continuous Application Protection from Development through Production
02/20/2020 - 03:00 AM
02/19/2020 - 11:00 PM
BrandShield Launches ElectionShield Product to Protect Political Campaigns From Online Threats
02/19/2020 - 10:00 AM
Cymatic Presents Unified Web Defense at RSA 2020
02/19/2020 - 07:00 AM
BluBracket Introduces First Comprehensive Security Solution for Code in a Software-Driven World
02/19/2020 - 06:00 AM
Fidelis Cybersecurity Announces Significant Enhancements to Its Elevate Platform to Help Organizations Proactively Defend Their Cyber Terrain
02/19/2020 - 06:00 AM
Jitsuin to Showcase Digital Security Twins for IoT at RSA Conference 2020
02/19/2020 - 06:00 AM
Cyware Labs Enhances Suite of Cyber Fusion Solutions with “The Human Element”
02/19/2020 - 05:30 AM
New CISO View Report Highlights the Importance of Risk Reduction for Robotic Process Automation
02/19/2020 - 05:00 AM
New DivvyCloud Report Finds Breaches Caused by Cloud Misconfigurations Cost Enterprises Nearly $5 Trillion
02/19/2020 - 12:00 AM
Spikes in High-Risk Vulnerabilities and Public Cloud-Based Attacks Dominate Threat Landscape, Imperva Researchers Find With New Cyber Threat Index
02/18/2020 - 10:19 AM
MediaPRO’s Lisa Plaggemier to Share Insights on Advancing Cybersecurity Awareness Programs at RSAC 2020
02/18/2020 - 08:59 AM
CORRECTING and REPLACING Byos Cautions RSA Conference 2020 Attendees, Travelers and General Public to “Dirty Half-Dozen” Public Wi-Fi Risks
02/18/2020 - 08:45 AM
ZeroNorth Demonstrates the Path to Secure DevOps at RSA Conference 2020
02/18/2020 - 06:30 AM
Signal Sciences Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls Two Times in a Row
02/18/2020 - 06:08 AM
Kingston Encrypted IronKey D300 Series Achieves NATO Restricted Level Certification
02/18/2020 - 06:01 AM
TrueFort CEO Invited to Present on Securing Enterprise Applications at RSA Conference 2020
02/18/2020 - 06:00 AM
NCP engineering to Exhibit its Remote Access VPN Solutions at the RSA Conference 2020
02/18/2020 - 06:00 AM
SentinelOne Unveils Singularity, THE Platform to Defeat Every Attack, Every Second of Every Day
02/18/2020 - 05:00 AM
Arctic Wolf Names Dan Larson as Senior Vice-President of Marketing
02/18/2020 - 03:00 AM
SIRP Launches S3 Scoring Module to Help Organizations Prioritize Threat Response
02/18/2020 - 12:00 AM
Discover Entrust Datacard and nCipher High Assurance Digital Security Solutions at RSA Conference 2020
02/17/2020 - 05:00 AM
LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Expands and Strengthens Partner Program
02/14/2020 - 07:13 AM
Virsec and Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions to Customers Globally
02/14/2020 - 06:00 AM
Cybersecurity Author Richard Stiennon Publishes New Book Chronicling History of IT Security, “Security Yearbook 2020”
02/14/2020 - 05:00 AM
Will Briggs of Arctic Wolf Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs List
02/13/2020 - 09:22 AM
Gurucul Automates Threat Detection and Response for MITRE ATT&CK Framework Providing Highest Security Coverage
02/13/2020 - 07:04 AM
Spirent Expands CyberFlood Data Breach Assessment Solution with Even Greater Capabilities for Evaluating Network Security Attack Exposure
02/12/2020 - 06:50 AM
Devo Technology Introduces Next-Gen Security Operations Platform to Transform the SOC and Scale Security Analyst Effectiveness
02/12/2020 - 06:00 AM
AppOmni Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest
02/12/2020 - 05:00 AM
RSA NetWitness® Platform Bolsters Threat Detection and Incident Response
02/11/2020 - 06:44 AM
Nightfall Announces Group of All-Star Investors and Extends Slack DLP Integration to Enterprise Grid
02/11/2020 - 06:00 AM
MediaPRO Research Reveals Almost Two-Thirds of U.S. Employees Unaware if the CCPA Applies to Their Organization
02/11/2020 - 06:00 AM
Entrust Datacard Simplifies High-Assurance Authentication With Next Generation Passwordless Workforce Login and Fully Digital Customer Identity Proofing
02/11/2020 - 05:30 AM
RSA Conference 2020 Expands Education Programs
02/10/2020 - 08:00 AM
Keysight to Highlight Solutions that Help Organizations Accelerate Defenses with Dynamic Network Intelligence at RSA 2020
02/05/2020 - 07:00 AM
Secure Code Warrior and Manicode Security to Lead Unleash Your Inner Security Champion Learning Lab at RSA Conference 2020
02/05/2020 - 05:30 AM
RSA Conference Reveals RSAC Launch Pad 2020 Participants
01/30/2020 - 11:49 AM
CORRECTING and REPLACING 2020 Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year Nominees and Judges Announced
01/30/2020 - 09:00 AM
Media Alert: Intel at RSAC 2020
01/30/2020 - 07:48 AM
Tala Security Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest
01/30/2020 - 04:30 AM
NETSCOUT Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
01/29/2020 - 12:00 AM
nCipher Introduces Cloud-first Architecture, Bringing Security and Control to Public and Private Clouds
01/28/2020 - 02:13 PM
RSA Conference Announces Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2020
01/28/2020 - 06:13 AM
Elevate Security Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest
01/28/2020 - 03:00 AM
STEALTHbits Enters 2020 With an Expanded Sales Team and Aggressive Growth Plans
01/23/2020 - 06:00 AM
ESET to Lead Linux Malware Workshop and Showcase Groundbreaking Amazon Echo KRACK Research at RSA 2020
01/09/2020 - 05:00 AM
PacketViper Deception360® Available for Microsoft Azure
12/17/2019 - 07:00 AM
Cloud Security Alliance Announces Speakers for CSA Summit at RSA Conference 2020
12/04/2019 - 06:00 AM
Swimlane Launches Level-Up Initiative with Inaugural RSA Conference Raffle to Embolden Industry Analysts
12/03/2019 - 06:01 AM
Gurucul Labs Shortlisted as Best Managed Security Service in 2020 SC Awards
12/03/2019 - 05:30 AM
RSA Conference Announces Initial 2020 Keynote Speakers
11/14/2019 - 03:06 PM
RSA Conference 2020 Introduces the RSAC Engagement Zone
