RSA Conference : 2021 Moves to May

05/19/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Conference Remains in San Francisco, Organizers Commit to Transparency as Details Unfold

RSA® Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced that RSA Conference 2021 will now take place the week of May 17instead of in February as previously planned. The physical event remains in San Francisco at the Moscone Center and it will be accompanied by a robust and innovative virtual experience.

With public health and safety as the top priority, RSA Conference is reimagining ways to best serve the cybersecurity community with rich year-round experiences that will continue to shape and support the industry and engage a broader audience.

“The wellbeing of our community is of utmost importance, and now is the right time to reinforce our efforts to bring the cybersecurity industry together with new virtual events, year-round content and focused programs along with our physical conferences,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “The mission of RSAC has always been to create a platform for the industry to engage globally to help solve our biggest security challenges; and we’re excited to expand the ways we can gather the community over the coming months.”

Details are rapidly evolving and will be made available at www.rsaconference.com.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and on-demand programs where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the US, the EMEA region, the Asia-Pacific region or online, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It’s about bringing all people in the cybersecurity industry together and empowering the collective “we” of the cybersecurity industry to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSA Conference is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com.

RSA Conference logo, RSA, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
