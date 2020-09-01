RSA® Emerges as Independent Company Following Completion of Acquisition by Symphony Technology Group

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

RSA, a globally trusted partner for some of the world’s largest and most risk sensitive organizations, announced today that it has begun operating as an independent company. RSA is one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity and risk management organizations, delivering critical solutions for risk, security and fraud teams and hosting of the world’s largest cybersecurity conference: RSA Conference.

Today marks the close of the acquisition of RSA by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) and AlpInvest Partners (AlpInvest) and its separation from Dell Technologies. Supported by its new investors, RSA will enhance focus and accelerate innovation in order to help customers manage risk as they fast-track their own digital transformations. RSA will pursue growth in three key business segments through its market leading solutions offered as either on-premises software or SaaS:

Integrated Risk Management through RSA Archer Suite

Security through its RSA SecurID Suite, RSA NetWitness Platform and RSA Conference

Omnichannel Fraud Prevention through RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence Suite

Rohit Ghai will continue to lead the new RSA as its Chief Executive Officer and serve as group CEO across all three businesses. William Chisholm, STG’s Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, will serve as the Chairman of the Board. Bill Diaz will join RSA as CEO, RSA Archer to lead the Integrated Risk Management business.

“I am excited to partner with our new investors to script the next chapter in the iconic story of RSA. As an independent company with a clear mandate, RSA will yet again operate with a startup mindset and remains committed to our own digital transformation as well as helping customers manage risk across their digital journeys,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO of RSA.

“Our investment in RSA was based upon the strength of its customer relationships, the power of its brand and the competitiveness and relevance of its solutions in the digital era. Our conviction has deepened as we have watched RSA deliver great business performance during the pandemic and help customers with their resiliency initiatives. We believe RSA will thrive in an independent configuration by delivering market focused innovation, nurturing its rich partner ecosystem and offering superior customer service,” said William Chisholm, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

“RSA Archer pioneered the GRC market. Due to the depth and breadth of its offerings, RSA Archer is the de facto leader today in the integrated risk management market. I am excited to join the team and help accelerate growth by delivering on our innovation agenda to create value for our customers,” said Bill Diaz, CEO, RSA Archer.

Bill Diaz was most recently CEO of Ventiv, which was a STG portfolio company and a leader in integrated risk management. He is a seasoned executive in the risk domain with a successful track record of helping businesses transition to a SaaS business model. Bill brings a wealth of experience in the risk management space through his stints at Oracle, FIS, Riskonnect and Marsh.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dell Technologies. Hogan Lovells acted as legal advisor to Dell Technologies.

UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to STG and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies Finance LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. provided financing for the acquisition.

Additional Information:

Blog post from Rohit Ghai, CEO, RSA

About Symphony Technology Group

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 30 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

About Ontario Teachers’

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $204.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2020 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.5% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as at January 1, 2020, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

About AlpInvest

AlpInvest is a leading global private equity investor, with more than $42 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019 and more than 170 employees across offices in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, London, San Francisco and Indianapolis. Since its inception, AlpInvest has invested with over 350 managers and committed approximately $68 billion across over 690 primary commitments to private equity funds, more than 135 secondary transactions and in excess of 250 equity co-investments. AlpInvest offers customized private equity investment solutions to investors through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. For more information, please visit www.alpinvest.com.

About RSA

RSA, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management solutions, provides organizations with technology to address challenges across security, risk management and fraud prevention in the digital era. RSA solutions are designed to effectively detect and respond to advanced attacks; manage user access control; and reduce operational risk, fraud and cybercrime. RSA protects millions of users around the world and helps more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500 companies thrive and continuously adapt to transformational change.

