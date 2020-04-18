Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RSF Reporters sans frontières : Beware of China's coronavirus disinformation, RSF says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

The campaign is designed to drown out critics who blame Beijing for the spread of the virus on the grounds that its censorship of early warnings delayed adoption of the necessary public health measures.

Chinese officials have gone so far as to suggest that it might have been the US army that 'brought the epidemic to Wuhan' or that the coronavirus might have been 'circulating in parts of Italy before doctors were aware of the outbreak in China.'

The utmost vigilance is needed because the Chinese regime has been developing its international propaganda apparatus for years, as RSF explained in a report entitled 'China's Pursuit of a New World Media Order,' published in March 2019.

'On the pretext of 'setting the record straight' about the coronavirus, Beijing is pumping out lies and imprecisions designed to discredit journalists' work and sow doubt about what they are reporting,' said Cédric Alviani, the head of RSF's East Asia bureau. 'It is important that the public is not taken in by the Chinese propaganda and gives preference to reporting by media outlets that respect journalistic principles.'

China's ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, was summoned by the French foreign ministry on 14 April because of posts on the embassy website and Twitter account defaming French healthcare personnel and a French parliamentary coalition.

On 13 March, the US State Department summoned the Chinese ambassador in Washington to ask why two Chinese foreign ministry officials, Zhao Linjian and Hua Chunying, were suggesting that the coronavirus had originated in the United States.

At the end of March, the Chinese Communist Party-controlled international broadcaster, China Global Television Network, distorted statements made by the head of an Italian pharmacological research institute, Giuseppe Remuzzi, implying that he was saying that the coronavirus epidemic had begun in Italy a month before its appearance in China.

At the same time, China's ambassadors and the propaganda newspaper Global Times have been waging a crusade against western journalists, accusing them of 'lying' systematically in order to blame China for the pandemic.

China is ranked 177th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

Disclaimer

RSF - Reporters sans frontières published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 19:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Unacceptable that live exports would be held up by dept bureaucracy
PU
03:36pU.S. banks seek term changes as Fed finalises Main Street Lending Program
RE
03:21pRSF REPORTERS SANS FRONTIÈRES : Beware of China's coronavirus disinformation, RSF says
PU
03:09pU.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests
RE
03:06pBeer may lose its fizz as CO2 supplies go flat during pandemic
RE
10:36aCOVID-19 : Data for a resilient Africa
PU
09:37aBritain mulling new business support scheme - Sky News
RE
09:21aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Procurement operations of Pulses and Oilseeds directly from Farmers at MSP
PU
08:47aSouth Africa's SAA offers staff severance packages after state pulls plug
RE
08:20aEXCLUSIVE : Amazon deploys thermal cameras at warehouses to scan for fevers faster
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules
5GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GREAT WALL MOTOR : India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, see..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group