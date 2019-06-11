RSI International : Keep Your Hotel Connected with Integrations

The average phone has a lifespan of only a few years. Every day, social media sites rise and fall. Technology is constantly reinventing itself, faster than it ever has in human history. The digital era is upon us, and it's not slowing down.

Historically, hotels have beenslow to adaptto new technologies. Upgrades are expensive, and training your staff to use new systems necessitates an uncomfortable adjustment period. But integrations are a powerful tool to maximize both customer satisfaction and revenue. It's vital to understand how to integrate new technologies into your PMS so that you can best take advantage of technology for your hotel.

In the hospitality industry, integrations are the software, interfaces and apps that you can connect to your PMS. They run the gamut from restaurant menus and in-room entertainment systems to OTAs and payment gateways. When they're all connected in real time, sharing information, they become a powerful system to manage all aspects of your property.

How Integrations Work For You

If you don't want to make drastic changes to your existing PMS, it's possible to install interfaces to sit above your current systems, communicating with each other but remaining separate. But if you're ready to take the plunge, you can completely integrate your technology, creating one network that can run any electronic system in your hotel.

Automating small, manual tasks will make your employees much more efficient and cut down on the chance of human error. Though it might require an adjustment period, the more integrated your PMS is, the more you canmaximizeyour hotel's long-term efficiency and profit.

RoomKeyPMS comes with a variety of methods to increase your connectivity, including direct import functions, single and bi-directional API adapters, IP or serial connections, and third-party apps and integrations. In other words, we offer the exact interfaces and integrations your unique property requires.

Example Integrations and How They Can Help

Direct Connections

Some of the earliest integrations were OTAs likeExpedia. Integrating with booking sites and online travel agents will funnel more customers your way, giving your front desk staff more time to focus on your current clientele. Most customers tend to make their travel arrangements online, and these integrations let you tap into the tools your customers are already using.

Restaurant POS

Integrating your restaurant's POS with interfaces likeAlohais a great way to seamlessly update, manage and enhance your customer's dining experience. This allows you to accurately and simultaneously alter your menu, prices and promotions across all staff and customer points of access. Depending on the program, they may also allow for EMV payment, which means less paperwork for your employees.

Push Messaging

If your customers are connected to your hotel via their phones, consider sending them notifications, images or event reminders through text. For instance, if you have a performance or a special event in your dining area, you can message your guests to inform them of it a few hours beforehand. Apps likeWhistlecan make connecting with your guests easy and personable.

Bring Your PMS into the Digital Age

Integrations can be a valuable extension of the suite of tools your team are already using on a daily basis. If you're looking to fully integrate your Property Management System, or are thinking about adding features to your existing system, explore the 500+ integrationsand interfaces that connect seamlessly with RoomKeyPMS.

With RoomKeyPMS, you can choose the integrations that suit your needs, and help bring your business into a new era. Contact us now if you'd like to create your solution to the digital age.

Photo Credits: Shutterstock /Monkey Business Images