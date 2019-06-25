RSI International : RoomKeyPMS has Undergone Some Renovations

RoomKeyPMS is excited to announce a full rebranding, coming at the end of June. Rest assured, our mission remains the same: to provide hotelier-led smart software that creates an adaptive Property Management System.

We believe a new direction and company voice will help our clients connect in a more meaningful way with the services we provide, bridging the gap between our image as a client services company and our heart as hoteliers.

Rebranding

We've updated our branding before, most notably when we first moved to a hosted PMS solution 19 years ago, and again when we embraced an open API platform to ensure a rich set of partners and interfaces for our hotel customers. This ongoing transformation has been a great success, and RoomKeyPMS has not been afraid to embrace new technologies or opportunities. But, over time, our leadership found that company messaging did not accurately reflect our culture and how we work with hotels day in and day out.

RoomKeyPMS has always been a company of hoteliers-but this story never crystallized in our brand voice. The personal stories and accomplishments of our employees were minimized by our branding, not celebrated by it. Our people are our strength, and we wanted to put them front and centre.

Our customers should know that RoomKeyPMS isn't just made up of computer programmers who've never worked in the hospitality industry. Rather, we are a company of experts in the hospitality field who are passionate about this industry.

We came together, with the guidance of Executive Vice President and Manager, Tim Major, to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of RoomKeyPMS's identity as a brand, and determine how to best refocus it. And after many long discussions, seven goals were reached to refocus RoomKeyPMS' energy into what really matters.

A Mission For Every Guest

Give every hotel, from independent to large chain, the tools they need to improve their operations, boosting revenue and cutting costs. Integrate new interfaces and technologies easily, and ensure our system can be custom tailored to suit disparate use cases. Keep our software honest and easy to understand, without sacrificing functionality. Provide trusted, friendly and reliable support. You want to give your guests an outstanding experience, and we want to give you the same. Highlight our excellent standard of service and our relationships with our customers. RoomKeyPMS has a 92% customer satisfaction rating, and we want to commend our staff for their great work. Keep RoomKeyPMS tech support centres local to the U.S. and Canada, and make certain not to rely on overseas call centres. Offer a cost-effective solution for all RoomKeyPMS services. Affordability is vital to our customers, and our software often costs an average of 26% less than our largest competitors.

What You Can Look Forward To

The same feature-rich, reliable software that's been successfully serving our customers for 19 years, enriched by the strong voice of the people who make RoomKeyPMS what it is. We're working hard for those who use our system every day, and who won't settle for anything less than exemplary service.

Photo Credits: Shutterstock /Jacob Lund