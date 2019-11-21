RTA Furniture Market in the US 2019-2023 | Focus on Sustainable Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio

The RTA furniture market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005728/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled RTA furniture market in the US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The highly developed organized retail sector in the US allows consumers to search for information on brands to differentiate them over quality, price, and design. This helps consumers in making informed purchase decisions. Consumers are also increasingly purchasing branded furniture and other home furnishing products by organized retailers due to increasing brand consciousness. Moreover, online retailing is among the rapidly growing distribution channel which offers a wide range of RTA furniture. It is popular among millennials and generation Z due to its easy accessibility and convenience. Therefore, the highly developed online and offline organized retail sectors will drive the growth of RTA furniture market in the US.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30035

As per Technavio, the focus on sustainable operations and offerings, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

RTA Furniture Market in the US: Focus on Sustainable Operations and Offerings

The focus on sustainable operations and offerings will be one of the critical trends in the RTA furniture market in the US. Vendors in the RTA furniture market are influenced to adopt sustainable processes to provide eco-friendly offerings that will help to offset the negative environmental effect from the furniture industry. Increasing concerns over deforestation, global warming, and waste generation have also positively impacted the RTA furniture market. Companies are making efforts to eliminate or minimize waste generation by optimizing processes and implementing recycling methods. The demand for RTA furniture using sustainable practices is also increasing because it helps in lowering trim cuts and wood scraps. Therefore, the increasing focus of vendors toward sustainable operations and eco-friendly offerings will support the growth of RTA furniture market in the US.

“The emergence of smart furniture and the rise of the construction industry in the region are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

RTA Furniture Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the RTA furniture market in the US by product (home and office) and retail formats (offline and online).

The home segment led the market share in 2018, followed by the office segment. During the forecast period, the home segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the expansion of residential construction in the US.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005728/en/