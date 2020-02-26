RTI Earns 2020 Great Place to Work Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced its re-certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® organization. RTI achieved an outstanding score; 94 percent of RTI employees agree that RTI is a great place to work. This is 35% higher than the national average.



The rigorous certification process is based on a global employee survey, a detailed culture audit and a comprehensive assessment of company benefits, policies and philosophies. To earn certification, a company must achieve consistently high ratings across all categories. RTI received a 97 percent confidence rating for its cooperative environment, the strength of its management team and the genuine care and comradery between all employees, no matter their role on the team.

“No critic is tougher than an internal audience. Being named a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row by our employees is truly an honor. RTI’s most important asset is our culture that we call “1RTI”. 1RTI simply and profoundly means that we truly work together; we are stronger as a team than we are as individuals,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “A great workplace stems from great people, clear underlying values and an important mission. At RTI, we foster an environment that inspires us to do good, empowers us to do well and enables us to change the world.”

The Great Place to Work survey highlighted a variety of key factors that make RTI a truly great workplace. Employees consistently said they were proud of the RTI company culture, in that employees express a genuine interest in their co-workers and their lives and passions outside of work. Flexible vacation time, bonuses and the annual Company Kick Off (CKO) are also highly regarded perks.

“We congratulate Real-Time Innovations on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

For more information about what it’s like to work at RTI and for a list of our current open positions, please visit our careers page: www.rti.com/careers .

