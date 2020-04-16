Log in
RTM trading platform integrates global markets to the Brazilian finance ecosystem

04/16/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RTM, the largest IT integrator of the Brazilian financial market is expanding its services portfolio to support the local and international electronic stock markets by providing a platform that allows Direct Market Access (DMA) through specialized IT infrastructure solutions.

By following international standards and market best practices, the platform supports "best execution" guidance, offering high security and performance, low costs and global reach.

The goal is to simplify the electronic trading tasks by offering specialized IT infrastructure, "finance building blocks", which lowers market entry barriers and allows intelligent strategies to access liquidity in the Brazilian market.

Global access is provided by new and diverse low latencies routes that were specifically designed to reach and be reached by markets in the USA, Europe, South Africa and Asia.

To support the physical IT infrastructure, the RTM DMA platform provides B3 Exchange colocation services that assures the highest performance and reliability and reduces telecom costs by allowing on site access to the B3 matching engine. A disaster recovery Data Center, located in proximity with the B3 Secondary Data Center, supports business continuity IT strategies and guarantees regulatory compliance. In addition, RTM provides specialized Hardware, Software and Smart Hands as services throughout the entire platform.

"We want to be a facilitator interconnecting the local and global markets to create and expand business opportunities and consequently promote growth to the segment, says Andre Mello, CEO of RTM. By eliminating barriers such as IT management, hardware acquisition and local expertise along with reliable global low latency access we will enable operations agility and flexibility to all participants", concludes the executive.

About RTM

RTM – "Rede de Telecomunicacoes para o Mercado" – is the largest integrator of IT services to the Brazilian financial market, providing solutions and telecom infrastructure through private cloud services with high security and high availability.

An ANBIMA and B3 company, it is present in almost all states of the Brazilian territory, connecting more than 500 institutions and service providers. In partnership with Embratel, provides the management of the RSFN, the base network of Brazil´s National Payment System.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtm-trading-platform-integrates-global-markets-to-the-brazilian-finance-ecosystem-301042224.html

SOURCE RTM - Rede de Telecomunicações para o Mercado


© PRNewswire 2020
