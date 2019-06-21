Log in
RTN, SSFN AND MDSO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

06/21/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Raytheon’s agreement to be acquired by United Technologies Corporation. Shareholders of Raytheon will receive 2.3348 shares of United Technologies for each share of Raytheon. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-raytheon-company.

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: SSFNregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stewardship’s agreement to be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CLBK) for $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stewardship-financial-corporation.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MDSO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Medidata’s agreement to be acquired by Dassault Systemes SE for $92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-medidata-solutions-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

© GlobeNewswire 2019
