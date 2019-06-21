RTN, SSFN AND MDSO Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Raytheon’s agreement to be acquired by United Technologies Corporation. Shareholders of Raytheon will receive 2.3348 shares of United Technologies for each share of Raytheon. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-raytheon-company .

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: SSFN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stewardship’s agreement to be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CLBK ) for $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stewardship-financial-corporation .

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MDSO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Medidata’s agreement to be acquired by Dassault Systemes SE for $92.25 in cash for each share of Medidata. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-medidata-solutions-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

