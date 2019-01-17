RTX Announces the Commercialization of SheerlinkTM

New standard enables superior audio quality, low-latency, and freedom from wires

RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of robust wireless audio solutions, today announced the introduction of Sheerlink, a new standard in high-performance wireless instruments, headsets and microphones, which will be demonstrated at NAMM in Anaheim, California (January 24-27, 2019).

For musicians and stage performers, precision is everything in achieving the perfect show and getting an audience into the groove. Whether an artist struggles with being tethered to cables, deals with latency issues; or must ensure the best audio quality, all these issues present challenges that can make the difference between a fair and a great performance.

Sheerlink offers a new industry benchmark for audio professionals enabling superior radio performance and reliability. Built around the SheersoundTM audio codec from RTX, Sheerlink enables superior audio quality while supporting either mono or stereo in high-definition audio.

“The Sheerlink development represents a step-change in wireless performance audio communications within its product segment because it ensures optimal quality in the link between artist, delivery system and audience while maximizing freedom of movement,” said Jens Christian Lindof, President of Design Services at RTX.

The Sheerlink platform also provides extremely low analog-to-analog latency from 2ms to 7ms depending on the wireless configuration. Designed for perfect interoperability within the music performance environment, it also incorporates intelligent radio drivers that optionally use a reserved radio band for handling high-end audio and eliminating drop-outs.

The Sheerlink platform will initially be offered at the 1.9GHz frequency band followed by support for the 2.4GHz band and will include a radio module and evaluation board along with configurable software. It will also provide recommended designs for analog circuitry and antenna placement giving customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market quickly.

In addition to the standard package, RTX also offers other design services including mechanical support; antenna matching and customization; product type approval; production test; software customization; and the capability and resources to deliver a complete ODM solution.

About RTX

RTX is a leader in wireless technologies and provides solutions based on proprietary 2G4 ISM-band, BTLE, LoRA, WiFi, UWB, DECT and additional proprietary radios. The company comprises two major divisions — Design Services, which is an R&D design partner of wireless solutions; and Business Communications, which is an ODM/OEM supplier of advanced IP telephony solutions for the Enterprise and SME market.

RTX’s main mission is enabling global brands to freely innovate and launch unique wireless solutions by providing wireless wisdom all the way from concept definition and prototyping stage to production. RTX has now completed more than 1,000 successful projects worldwide serving the pro-audio market.

For more information email sales@rtx.dk or visit www.sheerlink.audio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005178/en/