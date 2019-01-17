RTX Announces the Commercialization of SheerlinkTM

RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of
robust wireless audio solutions, today announced the introduction of
Sheerlink, a new standard in high-performance wireless instruments,
headsets and microphones, which will be demonstrated at NAMM in Anaheim,
California (January 24-27, 2019).
For musicians and stage performers, precision is everything in achieving
the perfect show and getting an audience into the groove. Whether an
artist struggles with being tethered to cables, deals with latency
issues; or must ensure the best audio quality, all these issues present
challenges that can make the difference between a fair and a great
performance.
Sheerlink offers a new industry benchmark for audio professionals
enabling superior radio performance and reliability. Built around the
SheersoundTM audio codec from RTX, Sheerlink enables superior
audio quality while supporting either mono or stereo in high-definition
audio.
“The Sheerlink development represents a step-change in wireless
performance audio communications within its product segment because it
ensures optimal quality in the link between artist, delivery system and
audience while maximizing freedom of movement,” said Jens Christian
Lindof, President of Design Services at RTX.
The Sheerlink platform also provides extremely low analog-to-analog
latency from 2ms to 7ms depending on the wireless configuration.
Designed for perfect interoperability within the music performance
environment, it also incorporates intelligent radio drivers that
optionally use a reserved radio band for handling high-end audio and
eliminating drop-outs.
The Sheerlink platform will initially be offered at the 1.9GHz frequency
band followed by support for the 2.4GHz band and will include a radio
module and evaluation board along with configurable software. It will
also provide recommended designs for analog circuitry and antenna
placement giving customers the freedom and flexibility to get products
to market quickly.
In addition to the standard package, RTX also offers other design
services including mechanical support; antenna matching and
customization; product type approval; production test; software
customization; and the capability and resources to deliver a complete
ODM solution.
About RTX
RTX is a leader in wireless technologies and provides solutions based on
proprietary 2G4 ISM-band, BTLE, LoRA, WiFi, UWB, DECT and additional
proprietary radios. The company comprises two major divisions — Design
Services, which is an R&D design partner of wireless solutions; and
Business Communications, which is an ODM/OEM supplier of advanced IP
telephony solutions for the Enterprise and SME market.
RTX’s main mission is enabling global brands to freely innovate and
launch unique wireless solutions by providing wireless wisdom all the
way from concept definition and prototyping stage to production. RTX has
now completed more than 1,000 successful projects worldwide serving the
pro-audio market.
For more information email sales@rtx.dk
or visit www.sheerlink.audio.
