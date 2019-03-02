Log in
RUBBERMAID® ANNOUNCES CLEANING CATEGORY RELAUNCH AND SHOWCASES A VARIETY OF NEW HOME PRODUCTS

03/02/2019 | 10:01am EST

Chicago, IL, March 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubbermaid®, the industry leading brand in the home organization, refuse, cleaning, and laundry categories, has been pioneering products for 99 years. This household brand offers high-quality products known for durability that help consumers keep their lives organized. This year at the International Home + Housewares Show, Rubbermaid is relaunching a Cleaning product line to continue bringing durable, intuitive home products to the consumer market.

One of Rubbermaid’s newest Cleaning products is the Rubber Bristle Broom. The broom’s smartly designed electrostatic v-shaped rubber bristles collect 2X more debris per sweep, efficiently picking up more dirt than competition. Bristles rinse clean for easy maintenance, and the step-on dustpan eliminates bending over for less strain.

New to Rubbermaid’s mopping category is the Microfiber Flat Spin Mop System. This system provides effortless wringing through the handle, a bucket with integrated scrubbing panels to effectively remove dirt, a machine washable microfiber mop pad, and an easy to empty spout.

Rubbermaid is launching NEW Pilling Resistant Scrub Sponges, which have a pilling resistant scrub layer that is 5X more resistant to pilling than the competition. The poly base layer of the sponges lasts 4X longer than cellulose, and they are available in decorative non-scratch and heavy-duty patterns.

The Rubbermaid booth at this years’ International Home + Housewares Show will also feature Refuse, Closet, Garage, and Laundry Organization. Rubbermaid Indoor Refuse will show the NEW Under-Counter Containers with an angled opening providing 2X more access under the counter than traditional containers*. Rubbermaid® FastTrack® Closet will feature a heavy-duty hardware system and modular accessories that adjust to any storage need. Rubbermaid Garage will highlight the FastTrack® Wall™ and FastTrack® Rail™ System to organize any garage. Rubbermaid has 50 years of experience in manufacturing high quality laundry baskets and will showcase select baskets and stepstools.

*versus comparable Rubbermaid wastebasket and cabinet openings of 23" or less.

About Rubbermaid

For 99 years, the Rubbermaid® brand has represented innovative, high-quality products that help simplify life. From its original line of simple, durable housewares, Rubbermaid has developed a major presence in a wide array of categories ranging from home and garden to seasonal and commercial products.

Logan Brown
Phone: 704-617-6536
E-Mail: logan.brown@newellco.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
