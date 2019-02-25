RUDDCO Inc. retracts announcement concerning the Operations in the Cranbrook Garden

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruddco Inc., a Florida based company, announced in a previous press release dated December 20, 2018 the opening of activities in the Cranbrook Botanical Gardens by its joint venture partner Orange Hill Limited on the island of Jamaica. In order to clarify the information presented in the previous press release, it should be noted that at present the companies are not involved in any commercial activity. The focus at present revolves around the development of cultural and educational activities in the Garden.



As an initial step Orange Hill Limited has secured a long term lease on the Cranbrook Botanical Garden located in the St. Ann Parish of Jamaica and will continue to work to develop the property.

The Cranbrook Botanical Garden is one of Jamaica's noteworthy and popular tourist attractions. Orange Hill Limited will continue the operation of the garden and all activities associated. To date Orange Hill Industries has begun to restore the Botanical Garden, river trail and river head, picnic and playground, and restaurant and gift shop areas of the Garden.

ABOUT RUDDCO INC.

Ruddco Inc. is in the business of developing herbal products for sales and distribution. Its principal offices are presently located at Miami, Florida. The Officers of the Company are Jonathan R. Black ESQ, Theresa A. Ruddock, and Cheryl Cole.