Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RUDDCO Inc. retracts announcement concerning the Operations in the Cranbrook Garden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:02pm EST

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruddco Inc., a Florida based company, announced in a previous press release dated December 20, 2018 the opening of activities in the Cranbrook Botanical Gardens by its joint venture partner Orange Hill Limited on the island of Jamaica. In order to clarify the information presented in the previous press release, it should be noted that at present the companies are not involved in any commercial activity. The focus at present revolves around the development of cultural and educational activities in the Garden.

As an initial step Orange Hill Limited has secured a long term lease on the Cranbrook Botanical Garden located in the St. Ann Parish of Jamaica and will continue to work to develop the property.

The Cranbrook Botanical Garden is one of Jamaica's noteworthy and popular tourist attractions. Orange Hill Limited will continue the operation of the garden and all activities associated. To date Orange Hill Industries has begun to restore the Botanical Garden, river trail and river head, picnic and playground, and restaurant and gift shop areas of the Garden.

ABOUT RUDDCO INC.

Ruddco Inc. is in the business of developing herbal products for sales and distribution. Its principal offices are presently located at Miami, Florida. The Officers of the Company are Jonathan R. Black ESQ, Theresa A. Ruddock, and Cheryl Cole.

For more information on RUDDCO please email Jroyce65@Gmail.com or call Company representative Jonathan R. Black at 305-300-9812.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pBlackRock Launches Electric Vehicle Tech ETF in Europe
DJ
12:42pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pFIESTA RESTAURANT : Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana partners with DoorDash to offer delivery
AQ
12:40pWELLS FARGO : Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost
BU
12:40pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
12:38pTECHNIPFMC : Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) feasibility studies receive UK government funding
PU
12:38pBOYD GAMING : Hotel California ‘A Salute to the Eagles' Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 17
PU
12:38pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Introducing Generation Girl
PU
12:37pUPDATE - Avid Customers Shine at the 91st Annual Academy Awards
GL
12:37pBIOCOM : Builds on Bay Area Momentum, Names Regional Executive Director
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson
5COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.