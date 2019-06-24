RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you own shares of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 24, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (“Rudolph” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTEC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Nanometrics Incorporated (“Nanometrics”) (NASDAQ GS: NANO). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. Upon completion of the merger, Rudolph shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company.

If you own common stock of Rudolph and purchased any shares before June 24, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: