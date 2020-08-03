RV Industry Leader Gigi Stetler is Calling on all Victims of Marcus Lemonis - Star of CNBC's The Profit and CEO of Camping World - To Come Forward

Dover, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dover, Delaware -- Respected RV industry leader and President of the RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA) Gigi Stetler is issuing a nationwide alert to all businesses and individuals who are approached by Marcus Lemonis – the star of CNBC’s “The Profit” and the CEO of Camping World .



“Unfortunately, Lemonis is the false profit. Every week I get contacted by individuals who have fallen victim to Lemonis’ predatorial and unscrupulous business tactics. Some have been outlined in an incredible Inc. exposé by Will Yakowicz, but since CNBC has yet to remove him from “The Profit,” it’s time to protect other businesses and individuals before they are preyed upon by Lemonis and also destroyed,” said Stetler.

Stetler is calling on all victims of Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, to come forward in efforts to attain justice.

Two new lawsuits have recently been filed against Lemonis by his former business partners, Nicolas Goureau and Stephanie Menkin, who were introduced to Lemonis when they appeared on “The Profit.”

Goureau and Menkin (who are siblings) allege that Lemonis fraudulently induced them to invest in their retail business, Courage B, in exchange for a capital investment and his expertise in growing their company. However, instead of trying to help, Lemonis allegedly focused on making the company indebted to him (in upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars) so that he could control the company and its assets with the purpose of financially ruining it.

The complaints seek millions of dollars in damages from Lemonis and his entities. A copy of the complaints can be found here: Complaint 1 ; Complaint 2 .

Over the years, Stetler has also witnessed the unscrupulous and deceptive business practices of Camping World, the RV powerhouse owned by Marcus Lemonis. Stetler says, former Camping World customers continually contact her after buying defective, lemon RVs from the industry giant. She says, these Camping World customers often spend months trying to get these defective RVs serviced, often with no success. Stetler says, she even has proof that some RVs are sold as “new” at Camping World but are actually pre-owned with multiple problems.

“It’s the same pattern over and over again. I even know somone who has contemplated suicide because of the financial damage Lemonis and Camping World has done to their life. Lemonis needs to be stopped and held accountable for his egregious actions,” said Stetler.

Anyone who has been victimized by Marcus Lemonis is encouraged to immediately contact Stetler’s legal team at lockelaw@thervadvisor.com . In addition, any whistleblowers, other potential victims or anyone able to offer information about Lemonis are encouraged to come forward.

RVACA President Gigi Stetler is available for media interviews. To coordinate, contact Kelcey Kintner at 646-391-8001 or kelcey@redbanyan.com





About Gigi Stetler

A fearless entrepreneur, Gigi Stetler created and leads the first female-owned RV company in the United States, RV Sales of Broward . With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, she is one of a handful of top RV experts in the country. Stetler also launched and runs The RV Advisor - an online platform to effectively connect millions of RV owners, dealers, and service centers that is considered the “Angie’s List” of the RV industry. Stetler is also the founder of the non-profit RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA) , which provides RVs to healthcare workers who need a safe space to quarantine and isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Contact Information: Kelcey Kintner Email: Kelcey@Redbanyan.com Phone: 646-391-8001