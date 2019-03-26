RVLT APRIL 1 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. – RVLT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) from March 14, 2014 through November 14, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Revolution Lighting investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=revolution-lighting-technologies-inc&id=1753 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were therefore misstated; (3) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Revolution Lighting would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Revolution Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.