Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RVLT APRIL 1st DEADLINE REMINDER: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – RVLT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, N.Y., March 13, 2019. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) from March 14, 2014 through November 14, 2018 inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 1, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Revolution Lighting investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Revolution Lighting class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1512.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revolution Lighting was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) Revolution Lighting’s financial statements were therefore misstated; (3) Revolution Lighting lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Revolution Lighting would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Revolution Lighting’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 1, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1512.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:52pSOFTBANK, OTHERS IN TALKS TO INVEST $1 BILLION IN UBER'S SELF-DRIVING UNIT : Wsj
RE
06:52pMIDSTATES PETROLEUM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:49pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to be the Title Sponsor for TechEdge
PU
06:47pUNION ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Updated Timing for Completion of Initial Business Combination
BU
06:46pFIVE POINT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:44pDELTA AIR LINES : manages operations in Northern Plains region, schedule adjustments likely for Thursday (Article)
PU
06:39pDORIEMUS : progresses with sale of Lidsey Oil Field
PU
06:39pSTOCKLAND : Sells 2 Malls, on Track for Deals Target
DJ
06:37pDP WORLD : to invest up to AED1-billion in JAFZA despite ‘challenging' outlook for 2019
AQ
06:37pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Fox Networks Middle East renews playout contract with Red Bee Media
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.