RVs Move America Study Shows Staggering Total US Economic Impact of $114 Billion

06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new RVs Move America Economic Impact Study, released today at the annual meeting of the RV Industry Association, revealed that the RV industry had an overall economic impact to the US economy of $114 billion, supporting nearly 600,000 jobs, contributing more than $32 billion in wages, and paying over $12 billion in federal, state, and local taxes. The announcement was made by Garry Enyart, chairman, RV Industry Association, and Director, Mobile Generator Sales & Coach Care at Onan/Cummins).

“What the study reveals is that RVs are not just the familiar highway scene of an American summer,” said Mr. Enyart. “Indeed, RVs are the heart of an industry that has become an American juggernaut, a business that has tripled in size since the Great Recession of 2009.”

The $114 billion total annual RV industry economic impact includes:

  • $68 billion generated by RV manufacturers and suppliers;
  • $25.6 billion by RV campgrounds and related travel; and
  • $20.1 billion by RV sales and service activities.

In 2018, 482,389 RVs were made in the US, with towable vehicles accounting for 88% of shipments to dealers, and motorized vehicles the other 12%.

The 25 million Americans who go RVing each year contribute not only generally to the US economy, but specifically to the outdoor recreation economy, which according to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis represents 2.2% of the US Gross Domestic Product. Camping and hiking, and even boating and fishing are often not just activities in themselves, but begin and end with a destination reached in an RV.

The RVs Move America Economic Impact Study includes all companies involved in the manufacture, sale, rental, repair, storage, and service of recreation vehicles, as well as the aftermarket industry and the financing and insurance of RV purchases and the economic impact of recreation vehicle travel. 

Not surprisingly, the greatest economic impact of the RV industry is felt in states with the presence of significant manufacturing facilities and robust RV sales. Indiana – where the RV manufacturing industry was founded – tops the list of states with its more than $32 billion in total economic activity, followed in order by California, Texas, Oregon, and Ohio. A total of 29 states each accounted for at least $1 billion in total economic activity.

The economic impact of each state and congressional district can be found at www.RVsMoveAmerica.org.

About the RV Industry Association: With offices in Reston, VA, and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice representing the $114 billion RV industry. The association represents approximately 400 manufacturers and component and aftermarket suppliers producing 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States. To learn more, visit www.rvia.org.

About the Study: The Economic Impact Study of the Recreation Vehicle Industry was conducted by John Dunham & Associates, Inc. and estimates the economic contributions made by the RV industry to the U.S. economy. Visit www.rvsmoveamerica.org for the methodology and complete results, including state by state data snapshots.

Contact: Kevin Broom
kbroom@rvia.org 
703-232-7864

© GlobeNewswire 2019
