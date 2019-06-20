RYAH Medtech announces CE Mark for its RYAH vaporizer to establish critical plant-based dose measuring and data analytics in the European market

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today that it has received a CE Mark for its dose measuring and data aggregator vaporizer. The certification is a critical part of RYAH’s expansion strategy in the European region for the RYAH dose-measuring plant-based vaporizer, RYAH proprietary dry herb cartridges, and real-time data analytics solution.



“Countries around the world are embracing the health benefits of dry herb medicine, and we believe the RYAH vaporizer will be an essential tool to add legitimacy to the international market. The user-generated, HIPAA-compliant data that RYAH collects is expected to be instrumental in enabling physicians to make educated recommendations to help patients optimize their relief and avoid possible negative experiences from medicating with plant-based medicine. The CE mark of the RYAH vaporizer is an important milestone for RYAH's global aspirations and we expect to shortly initiate our launch in Europe,” says Jordan Medley, Head of Product Operations at RYAH.

According to Prohibition Partners’ “The European Cannabis Report, 2019”; Europe’s cannabis market is estimated to be worth up to €123b by 2028, led by medicinal treatments. The report highlights that Europe will likely become the world’s largest legal plant-based treatment market over the next five years. RYAH plans to roll-out several other clinical delivery mechanisms for dose measuring and data collection, including an oil delivery capability, state-of-the-art transdermal patch, tincture pen, and multi-cartridge mechanisms - all using groundbreaking technologies in conjunction with RYAH’s data aggregators.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: ‎the benefits of RYAH’s user-generated, HIPAA-compliant data to physicians; RYAH ‎shortly initiate its launch in Europe; RYAH plans to roll-out several other clinical delivery mechanisms; and the results users may receive from using RYAH; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry; risks relating to the regulatory landscape in certain countries and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; other governmental and environmental regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks associated to cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:



Stephen Hart

Investor Relations

917-658-7878

invest@ryah.com