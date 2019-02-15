Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RYAN MITSTIFER WALTON HONORED AS AN OVARIAN CANCER HERO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:48pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cure Media Group announced this week that NOCC volunteer and ovarian cancer advocate, Ryan Mitstifer Walton, was chosen as one of three individuals to be honored as a 2019 Ovarian Cancer Hero during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer held on March 15th in Honolulu, Hawaii. This annual award recognizes community leaders who have gone above and beyond in making a difference in the lives of others that have been impacted by ovarian cancer.

Ryan’s introduction to ovarian cancer occurred before he was even born when his mother was diagnosed with the disease while learning that she was pregnant with Ryan. Faced with the choice of terminating the pregnancy, or delaying life-saving cancer treatment, she opted to delay treatment and gave birth to her miracle in 2002. The mother and son duo became advocates in bringing more awareness to a disease that is known as the silent killer and Ryan found a way to not only be at his mother’s side, but to use his own voice to share his inspiring message.

In April 2018, Ryan was the opening speaker at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s National Conference in New York City. He presented to an audience of close to 500 ovarian cancer patients, their loved ones, and caregivers. Ryan delivered a moving speech– that he wrote himself, to bring hope and encouragement to women facing the disease. He spoke to the bond of mother and child, and of how this disease has created his personal sense of service and commitment to end ovarian cancer so that no woman has to endure what his mother did.

Melissa Aucoin, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO, states “Ryan’s passion, conviction and unwavering commitment to bringing awareness to this disease that impacts over 22,000 women each year is not only remarkable but serves as an example for his generation. He is the embodiment of an everyday hero for our organization and the ovarian cancer community. We are so grateful to have his volunteerism and advocacy at work in advancing our mission.”

As a sophomore in high school, Ryan has continued to capture rooms by sharing his powerful message and the story of his unbreakable bond with his mother. When he is not speaking about ovarian cancer, he volunteers his time at teal events around the country and raises funds to fight a disease that has always been a part of his life.

0_medium_RyanPhoto.JPG
Ryan speaking during the opening at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s National Conference in New York City - April 2018


2_medium_nocc_logo_rgb.jpg


###

About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education, and funding research in support of women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is well established as an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer. The NOCC remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors.” For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888.OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Attachment 

Amanda Norwood
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
2142734211
anorwood@ovarian.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:03pGRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
PR
06:02pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 2019
PU
06:01pBroadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
GL
05:59p200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
GL
05:58pNewrange Gold Corp., Unique Gold Opportunity in Nevada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:56pLASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. : announces its preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
AQ
05:54pHASBRO : Mattel warns of weak 2019, shares drop most in 20 years
RE
05:54pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors
BU
05:54pCO-OPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON : Class E, Series C Preference Shares
AQ
05:53pTRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Hartford Courant Leadership Outlines Path Forward, Voluntarily Recognizes Newsroom Union
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADWIND ENERGY INC. : Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
2GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : February 15, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 20..
3GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer
4CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China
5WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. : WESTMINSTER RESOURCES : announces private placement and shareholders elect board ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.