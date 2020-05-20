Log in
RYDER Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Ryder System, Inc. To Contact The Firm

05/20/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ryder System, Inc. ("Ryder" or the "Company").

If you invested in Ryder stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/RThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryder-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-investing-in-ryder-system-inc-to-contact-the-firm-301063298.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
