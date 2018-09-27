Log in
Ra Medical Systems Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

09/27/2018 | 05:14am CEST

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,900,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, Ra Medical has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 585,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Ra Medical’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RMED” on September 27, 2018. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Jaffray & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. is acting as lead manager and Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 26, 2018. Copies of the registration statements, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2018
