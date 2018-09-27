Ra Medical Systems Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) today announced the pricing of its
initial public offering of 3,900,000 shares of common stock at a price
to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, Ra Medical has granted
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 585,000
shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less
underwriting discounts and commissions. Ra Medical’s common stock is
expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “RMED” on September 27, 2018. The offering is expected to close
on October 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
Piper Jaffray & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as lead joint
book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
is acting as lead manager and Nomura Securities International, Inc. and
Maxim Group LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be
obtained from: Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03,
Minneapolis, MN, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone
at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com;
or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave.,
6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on
September 26, 2018. Copies of the registration statements, as amended,
can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
