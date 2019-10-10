Ra Pharmaceuticals Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RARX

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) to UCB S.A. (“UCB”) for $48.00 per share is fair to Ra shareholders. On behalf of Ra shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Ra shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Ra Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Ra merger investigation concerns whether Ra and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Ra shareholders; (2) determine whether UCB is underpaying for Ra; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Ra shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

