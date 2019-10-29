Rabbit Launches First-Ever Largest Network of Portable Cell Phone Charging Solutions in Nashville and Surrounding Cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbit, the first company in the U.S. to provide a portable phone charging solution available most places people wait, announced today that its small kiosk to rent power packs is now live in Nashville and surrounding cities. The mobile phone charging service is available in select bars, restaurants, hotels and venues including most establishments on Broadway.



Rather than a “drop and go” charging station where the possibility of compromising the security of your mobile device is high, Rabbit allows users to affordably rent a portable charging pack and keep their phone with them while it charges. The cost is as low as 99¢ per hour with a daily maximum charge of $4.95. The user can also choose to own the battery and recharge it themselves for $39.95.

“We are thrilled to introduce this service in our hometown of Nashville and have an aggressive U.S. roll-out plan to launch Rabbit in 12 new cities a month. Rabbit prides itself on being the only solution that is affordable, portable, convenient and fast,” said CEO Nathan Ruff. “Our mission is to keep people safe by eliminating the chance of your phone battery dying while you’re on the go.”

After downloading the Rabbit mobile app, users simply scan a QR code in order to rent a charging pack. Each pack has the capacity to provide a phone with two full charges. The power bricks are roughly the size of an iPhone X. Each power pack has iPhone, Micro USB, and USB-C cords built-in covering 98% of all phones on the market. Consumers can check the Rabbit app to see where the nearest charging kiosks are located.

“Traditional charging stations require customers to stand there and wait, or pay a lot more and leave their phone in a locker, risking theft and sensitive data access, but Rabbit’s charging packs can be taken from one location to another ensuring safety and mitigating any type of loss,” added Ruff. “The packs, or as we call them, Carrots, can be activated and returned at any kiosk located throughout the city.”

Merchants receive the Rabbit kiosk units at no cost, and also receive 20 percent of the revenue the Rabbit kiosk produces. Additionally, Rabbit provides customers with live chat support to manage each kiosk and mobile charging pack. More information on becoming a merchant can be found at https://merchant.findarabbit.com/ .

Rabbit can be downloaded on your mobile device at https://userabbit.com/ .

About Rabbit

Rabbit is a charging solutions company, with a large network of power brick rental kiosks for people on the go. The charging stations are placed in major markets and can be found in hotels, bars, restaurants, and local venues. Rabbit is the first company in the U.S. with this type of service. Rabbit founder and CEO Nathan Ruff, 25 years old, started his first business at the age of 12. For more information, visit https://userabbit.com/ .









