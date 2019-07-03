Rabobank: Poultry quarterly Q3 2019 – improved but fragile market conditions

The main driver for the market improvement has been a more balanced supply in key trading markets like Brazil Thailand, the US and the EU. The gradual improvement has come despite global trade volumes being disappointing due to ongoing trade issues. China is the best performing poultry industry, with exceptionally high poultry prices due to the shift from pork to poultry as a result of the worsening situation with African Swine Fever (ASF) and very low breeding stock levels, which has pushed PS and DOC prices up to historically high levels. Read more

