Rachelle Goebel Joins AG&P as Senior Vice President to Lead Gas Project Development and Business Expansion in the Americas, Europe and Australia

Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific (AG&P), a global leader in gas logistics and
construction services, has appointed Rachelle Goebel as Senior Vice
President (SVP) to lead AG&P’s major LNG
projects across the Americas as well as global expansion of the
company’s gas engineering and project management services. Based in
Houston, Texas, Goebel is responsible for major LNG projects already
underway in the Americas and business development in the United States,
Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Australia. She will
also work with her global counterparts in Asia to identify new product
offerings for entry into new markets.
Rachelle Goebel joins AG&P to lead gas project development and business expansion in the Americas, Europe and Australia.
Recently recognized as the World’s Best Infrastructure Company for its
innovation in the global energy sector, AG&P
develops LNG infrastructure assets to serve the needs of power,
bunkering, mining, transportation and industrial users in emerging
markets that are not served by existing LNG pipeline networks. AG&P is
combining its decades-long heritage in modular construction with its
commercial and engineering expertise to develop standardized and
scalable LNG solutions that drive down costs, speed delivery and make
LNG affordable for a wider range of project owners and customers.
Joseph
Sigelman, Chief Executive Officer, AG&P Group, said, “I am thrilled
to welcome Rachelle as a senior leader of AG&P. Rachelle brings a huge
amount of energy and business acumen to her new role where she will
develop a business covering the development of LNG facilities,
stand-alone engineering services, modularization, field construction,
commissioning, operations and maintenance services.”
Prior to joining AG&P, Goebel was Vice President and General Manager for
the Gas Processing and Hydrogen business at UOP/Honeywell, where she had
P&L responsibility for the gas treating, NGL recovery and hydrogen
business units. She also held senior sales leadership roles in both the
Process Technology and Equipment and the Gas Processing and Hydrogen
divisions. Prior to her roles at UOP/Honeywell, Goebel spent 14 years
with Air Liquide in various leadership positions.
“AG&P is a dynamic and innovative company that is changing the way LNG
infrastructure is developed and natural gas is distributed in emerging
markets around the world. I am excited to join such an entrepreneurial
business and to lead AG&P’s highly talented engineers to seize the
immense opportunities in modular construction and in the burgeoning LNG
industry,” said Rachelle Goebel, SVP, AG&P.
