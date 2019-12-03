Log in
Rackspace Expands Professional and Managed Services to Accelerate Customer Cloud Adoption with Amazon Web Services

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

SAN ANTONIO and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today from AWS re:Invent 2019, Rackspace accelerates its growth as a full stack service provider by expanding its portfolio of Rackspace Service Blocks™. This news expands Rackspace’s leadership in providing professional and managed services for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With the expansion of the Service Blocks portfolio, Rackspace further empowers customers to keep pace with innovation and capitalize on new services and features like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and Serverless Computing.

“Our customers need deep AWS expertise that helps them develop, deploy, and integrate the latest applications, improve and secure their infrastructure, and ultimately make the most of what AWS has to offer so that they can move their businesses forward,” said Matt Stoyka, Chief Relationship Officer, Rackspace. “Our enhancement of Rackspace Service Blocks bridges the skills gap faced by customers who are quickly maturing on AWS.”

“For 15 years, we’ve trusted Rackspace to hear and understand our challenges, diagnose our problems, and quickly develop solutions that fit our evolving needs as a company,” said Bill Dalton, Vice President of Firefly Digital. “Today, bringing their expertise to manage our entire container services journey, Rackspace ensures we’re getting the most from AWS so we can focus on innovating and staying competitive.” 

Enhanced Portfolio for AWS Services: Rackspace Introduces Three New Rackspace Service Block Patterns

Rackspace Service Blocks is the modular cloud services portfolio comprised of discrete, customizable services provided on a flexible consumption model, which allows customers to only pay for the cloud services they need, optimizing IT economics. 

Today’s newly introduced Rackspace Service Block patterns are designed to streamline the adoption of AWS by consolidating broad expertise across infrastructure, applications, data, strategy and integration. This expertise is distilled into solution roadmaps designed to help customers deploy three key types of solutions:

  • Container Services Journey – A combination of Professional Services, Managed Cloud and Advanced Kubernetes Management Service Blocks, this offering helps customers outline their container strategy, build containerized applications and transition them into ongoing management.
  • Hybrid Transformation with VMware Cloud on AWS – A grouping of managed and professional services designed to provide customers with the tools and expertise needed to make a smooth transition to hybrid cloud with VMware Cloud on AWS.
  • Data Modernization – This configuration helps customers streamline analytics processes, uncover deficiencies within processes and derive meaning from data to enable better data-driven business decisions and serve their customers with accurate and timely data.

Learn more about Rackspace Service Blocks at rackspace.com/lp/new-aws-service-blocks. 

Visit Rackspace at Booth #1637 in the Venetian at AWS re:Invent 2019.

About Rackspace
At Rackspace, we accelerate the value of the cloud during every phase of digital transformation. Across applications, data, security, hybrid and multiple clouds worldwide, we provide cloud specialists with unbiased expertise, continuous modernization and Rackspace Service Blocks. We work with leading partners and alliances. As a recognized Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, we deliver Fanatical Experience™ across every interaction. Rackspace has been honored by Fortune, Forbes, Glassdoor and others as one of the best places to work.

Media Contact
Mikala Ferguson
mikala.ferguson@rackspace.com
210-550-6452

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
